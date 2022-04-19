UN opens contacts with Turkey to form humanitarian group for Ukraine – 04/18/2022

New York, United States, April 18, 2022 (AFP) – UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths announced on Monday that he will travel to Turkey to meet this week with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in order to press for the creation of a “humanitarian contact group” involving Ukraine and Russia.

This group “would meet, convened by the UN, to discuss humanitarian issues at any time, in a virtual or real way, declared in New York the head of the humanitarian area of ​​the United Nations. security corridors, humanitarian corridors and other issues between the two sides in conflict since Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, he said.

Griffiths and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres spoke by phone with Erdogan on Sunday to discuss the initiative.

Russia has been accused in recent weeks of attacking civilians in Ukraine. Aid agencies have warned of the need to protect and evacuate civilians affected by the conflict.

Griffiths confirmed today that Moscow “is not putting local ceasefire agreements high on its agenda”. Ukraine has accepted most of the UN’s humanitarian proposals, but Russia has not yet, said the diplomat.

