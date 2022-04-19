Sports

Under-17 striker should travel with Corinthians for Copa do Brasil debut

Cornelius 41 mins ago
Corinthians must have at least one U-17 player among those listed to face Portuguesa, from Rio de Janeiro, on Wednesday, in Londrina, for the first leg of the third phase of the Copa do Brasil. forward Wesley17 years old, who has been training with the squad in recent days, is one of the favorites to appear on coach Vítor Pereira’s list.

The player recently renewed his contract with Timão and, since then, he has been a staple in training, especially in those held after games, when the commander does not count on athletes who played for more than 45 minutes. An example was last Monday’s activity.

Although the new link has not yet been published in the IDB (Daily Newsletter), the subscription ensures the club greater security in use. The contract will be valid until December 2023, when the athlete turns 18 and can sign a longer contract.

In addition to him, another possible presence is the midfielder Breno Bidon, also from Under-17, who participated in the training. The player already has a professional contract and was even enrolled in the list of 45 athletes for the Copa Libertadores da América.

Confirmation about those related should only come out after training this Tuesday and can bring together other players from the basic categories, following the line adopted by the coach in the interview after the 3-0 victory against Avaí. Most of them, however, must be from the Under-20s.

