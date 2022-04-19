Under pressure, Jorge Salgado meets with allies to explain decisions in Vasco’s football | vasco

The mood at Vasco weighed heavily after the 1-1 draw with CRB last Saturday, in Maceió. Pressured by the bad start of the team in Serie B (it also drew with Vila Nova in the debut), Jorge Salgado will meet with some allies this Tuesday to explain decisions in the football department, in particular the permanence of coach Zé Ricardo.

The president of Vasco is one of the main defenders of the coach and, therefore, is opposed to the idea of ​​an immediate change in the coaching staff. The meeting with some directors of Mais Vasco, Salgado’s group, will take place in the afternoon.

1 of 3 Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, in training last week — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Jorge Salgado, president of Vasco, in training last week — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

The coach’s work and the poor results in the first two rounds of Serie B were the subject of a meeting between Salgado and his vice-presidents, which traditionally takes place on Mondays. The impression was that, despite the pressure, there should be no changes in this regard before the match against Chapecoense, next Friday, for the third round of the competition.

On Monday of last week, Jorge Salgado was at CT Moacyr Barbosa to talk to players and the coaching staff. On the occasion, he discussed planning and asked for a review of some protocols. Two days later, during the tribute to Roberto Dinamite at Sede Náutica, the president publicly defended the work of Zé Ricardo.

– I have full confidence in the coach, I think he is doing a very satisfactory job – he told reporters.

Among the fans, patience with Zé Ricardo seems to have already been exhausted. In addition to the numerous demonstrations on social networks, the coach was harassed in both Serie B games. On Sunday, one of the main organizers of Vasco issued a statement asking him to leave.

2 of 3 Zé Ricardo in training with Vasco at CT Moacyr Barbosa — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG Zé Ricardo in training with Vasco at CT Moacyr Barbosa — Photo: Daniel Ramalho / CRVG

Vasco appeared again this Monday after the draw with CRB last Saturday, away from home, for the second round of Serie B. The team trains until Thursday, when it travels to Chapecó, where it will face Chapecoense, at 9:30 pm on Friday, for the third round.

