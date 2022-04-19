Sports

United’s target already defines first reinforcements for next season’s squad

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius7 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read

Erik Ten Hag already plans the formation of the Manchester United squad for next season

Erik Ten Hag not yet assumed as coach of the Manchester United, but is already thinking about assembling the cast for the next season. And three names are already on the agenda.

According to expressthree athletes have already been chosen by the coach to reinforce the squad of red devils: Antonycommanded by the Dutch in the ajax and constant presence in Brazilian Team, Jurrien Timberdefender also of the Dutch club, and Jarrad Branthwaitedefender of Everton.

In common among the three athletes is youth. All are under 22 years old, which indicates Ten Hag’s willingness to renew the Old Trafford club’s squad.

Of the reinforcements, Antony is the most popular. Living the best phase of his career. In 32 games in the current season, has already scored 12 goals and gave 10 assists by Ajax.

If he transfers to Manchester United, the striker, who must be on the final list of Titus to the world Cup from Qatar, arrives at a time of uncertainty for the club in attack.

Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavanioptions for the offensive sector, have an indefinite future.

Manchester United will face the clash against The Liverpool, this Tuesday (19), in one of the greatest classics of the Premier League. The game will take place at Anfield, starting at 4pm, and will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius7 hours ago
0 3 1 minute read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Corinthians agrees to pay R$ 750 thousand and agrees for 2 years with new reinforcement of “Era Vítor Pereira”

2 weeks ago

Hope vs. mistrust: Botafogo and Fluminense ‘invert’ and live different moments in the semifinal

March 20, 2022

See possible scenarios for Brazilians

4 weeks ago

Corinthians fans believe in G4 and fight for the title in the Brazilian Championship

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button