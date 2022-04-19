United’s target already defines first reinforcements for next season’s squad

Erik Ten Hag already plans the formation of the Manchester United squad for next season

Erik Ten Hag not yet assumed as coach of the Manchester United, but is already thinking about assembling the cast for the next season. And three names are already on the agenda.

According to expressthree athletes have already been chosen by the coach to reinforce the squad of red devils: Antonycommanded by the Dutch in the ajax and constant presence in Brazilian Team, Jurrien Timberdefender also of the Dutch club, and Jarrad Branthwaitedefender of Everton.

In common among the three athletes is youth. All are under 22 years old, which indicates Ten Hag’s willingness to renew the Old Trafford club’s squad.

Of the reinforcements, Antony is the most popular. Living the best phase of his career. In 32 games in the current season, has already scored 12 goals and gave 10 assists by Ajax.

If he transfers to Manchester United, the striker, who must be on the final list of Titus to the world Cup from Qatar, arrives at a time of uncertainty for the club in attack.

Antony celebrates his first goal with the Brazilian national team shirt Edilzon Gamez/Getty Images

Anthony Martial, Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Edinson Cavanioptions for the offensive sector, have an indefinite future.

Manchester United will face the clash against The Liverpool, this Tuesday (19), in one of the greatest classics of the Premier League. The game will take place at Anfield, starting at 4pm, and will be broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.