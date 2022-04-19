Unstable start does not shake and Gómez projects Palmeiras’ duel against Flamengo: “Correct some things”

After a great start to the season with the Campeonato Paulista, where they were champions with the best campaign in the competition, and the Copa Libertadores, with two consecutive routs, Palmeiras still haven’t fully geared up in the Brazilian Championship. With a performance below expectations, Verdão added just one point in two rounds, after defeating Ceará and drawing with Goiás.

One of the leaders of the alviverde squad, the Paraguayan Gustavo Gómez believes that the team still has mistakes that need to be corrected so that there is recovery throughout the season, and projected the next confrontation. Palmeiras will face Flamengo next Wednesday (20), at 7:30 pm Brasília time, at the Maracanã stadium, in an early match, valid for the fourth round of the Brasileirão.

On TV Palmeiras, the captain of the Barra Funda team focused on what Abel Ferreira’s men have been doing well. “Our team played a correct game there (against Goiás), obviously the championship is very long and we have to correct some things to win, but we are calm, working, our team is hardworking. Now it’s time to correct the mistakes and do our best to win”, said the defender.

He also praised Flamengo, who recently defeated state final rivals São Paulo 3-1, and said Palmeiras will not change their stance. “Everyone knows that Flamengo is a strong team, but our mentality is to play against any team always looking for victory, we are working to correct mistakes, strengthen our squad and go in search of victory”, added the defender.