Update now: Windows 10 21H2 is now available for all compatible PCs

After releasing new security improvements for Windows 10 and 11, Microsoft is now announcing that Windows 10 Update 21H1 is available for all compatible PCs. Although it was released in November 2021, this version has been gradually released to users until now, when it is accessible to everyone through Windows Update.

Windows 10 21H1 is primarily aimed at computers that do not have the minimum requirements to upgrade their system to Windows 11. Among the upgrade highlights are:

On the other hand, Microsoft will also stop supporting some versions of Windows with the wide availability of version 21H1. We are talking about versions 1909 in Enterprise and Education editions and 20H2 Home and Pro, which will no longer be supported on May 10th.

To update your computer system go to Settings > Updates & Security > Check for Updates. The new version appears as an optional update if your edition is not close to losing its support.