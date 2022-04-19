US no longer requires the use of a mask on transport

Overturning the rule to contain covid was made by court decision; it is valid since Monday (Apr 18)

The United States has withdrawn the requirement to wear a mask to protect against covid-19 on domestic flights, trains, subways and buses. The measure is the result of a court decision and is valid since Monday (18.Apr.2022).

The decision was made by Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Florida. The magistrate appointed by former President Donald Trump ruled a lawsuit last year by a group called the Health Freedom Defense Fund. She understood that the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) exceeded its authority in enforcing the requirement.

The waiver of anti-covid equipment is valid only for the US territory. Therefore, it does not apply to international flights. According to the International Air Transport Association, it is up to airlines to establish whether or not to require the use of a mask on flights out of the country.

The use of a mask in transport is still part of the health agency’s guidelines, but compliance with it will no longer be required and supervised.

Last week, U.S. health officials had extended the mandate to wear a mask until May 3.

The decision is a defeat for President Joe Biden. The Democrat has been under pressure from states governed by republican politicians and transport companies to relax anti-covid measures.

The government can still appeal the court order or ask for more time to execute it.

Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the US. There are 36,251 new infections reported per day, on average over the last 7 days, and 460 daily deaths in the period.