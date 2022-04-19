Used and seminovos car market became an opportunity in the pandemic crisis | Used and Used

Crisis. The word that devastated (and still plagues) several sectors of the economy in Brazil, especially in the last two years due to the pandemic was not part of the vocabulary of the used and used vehicle market.

That’s because in 2021 the segment had an expressive result: growth of 17.8% compared to 2020 — 15.1 million vehicles were sold (more than four times the volume of 0 km). Compared to 2019, a year without a pandemic, the rise was timid, but positive: 3.5%. What happened?

For Enilson Sales, president of the National Federation of Motor Vehicle Dealers Associations (Fenauto), some factors were fundamental. “There was a demand, there was a car missing 0 km and there was an offer of the used car, rapid adaptation of the sector to digital and financial institutions offering credit”, explains the executive. The search for individual transport to get around and, at the same time, protect themselves from the disease virus was very high.

And the way of performing this search has changed. Online had to expand (since stores were closed) and new players arrived on the market. “Consumers started to use platforms more to look for the goods they wanted to consume, just as these platforms had a very large acceleration. In the past it was just pictures. Today there are videos, integrated financing systems and vehicle history”, points out the executive.

There was no crisis, but the The sector went through a moment of tension when the Government of the State of São Paulo, at the beginning of 2021, increased the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) by 207%. of used/used cars — the rate jumped from 1.8% to 5.5%. Three months later the decision was reviewed, the tariff was reduced to 3.9% and, earlier this year, it was re-established at 1.8%.

“The increase was a mistake assumed by the government itself. The clear perception was that, if it continued at that level, commerce would be stopped and informality would be stimulated. Used cars would be sold without paying any ICMS”, explains Sales.

2 of 2 Graph on the sale of used vehicles in 2021 — Photo: Autosporte Graph on the sale of used vehicles in 2021 — Photo: Autosporte

Looking to the future, Fenauto is cautious. The first two months of 2022 were a retraction, which reached almost 30% in January. “This prediction is highly risky. We have some insecurity about the health crisis, inflation, exchange rate fluctuations and it is still an election year – which always affects the mood of the economy”, lists the president of Fenauto.

Another aggravating factor is the war between Russia and Ukraine. “The conflict has an impact on fuel prices and hinders not only the vehicle market but also commerce in general”, he adds.

Finally, the executive says that the most optimistic forecast currently is to close the year on a stable basis. “With a perspective that the pandemic does not spread and the war has a ceasefire, we can expect a good second semester to end the year at 0 x 0, with 15 million vehicles moved”, he concludes.