Vaccination passport against Covid-19 will remain mandatory in Ceará, says Izolda Cela

Although Ceará has already relaxed the use of a protective mask against Covid-19, amid the slowdown in cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the State will continue to require the presentation of the vaccination passport indefinitely.

The information was shared by the governor Izolda Cell, on the morning of this Tuesday (19), in an interview with TV Verdes Mares. For the head of the state Executive, maintaining the mandatory nature of the document is a way of encouraging the vaccination of those with pending doses.

“The passport has an incentive for vaccination coverage. Let’s go through the third wave of Ômicron with a lower aggravation of cases and deaths, fewer people died. A fundamental point for this was vaccination coverage, the immunological barrier”, he justified.

According to the manager, the Committee to Combat Covid-19 will follow up with regular meetings to deliberate on local science-based health strategies.

“One of the important things in conducting this entire journey, which we haven’t finished yet, but we are in a really more comfortable situation, is exactly this participation of the various bodies and powers that were together so that we could take the right initiatives”, highlighted Izolda , about the working group.

Where is the vaccination passport charged?

Mandatory since November last year, Ceará began to require on March 21 the 3rd dose of vaccine against Covid-19 from people over 18 years old to enter events, state public bodies and commercial establishments. The measure does not apply, however, to those who received the Janssen immunizer.

Miscellaneous events;

Restaurants, including hotels;

bars;

Beach tents;

academies;

Hotels;

Theaters, cinemas, circuses that work at 100% capacity;

Restaurants that shopping malls that are not in private areas, that is, those that share the food court space;

State public sector bodies and entities

Who does not need to present a passport with the 3 doses in Ceará?

People up to 18 years old;

Who took the Janssen vaccine, which is no longer a single dose. Therefore, people vaccinated with this immunizer started the second application only in December 2021

People who for some reason have not completed four months since the second dose was administered

Children under 12 (twelve) years old or by those who, for medical reasons recognized in a medical certificate, cannot be vaccinated

crime

When asked about public safety, Izolda Ceará considered urban violence one of the “most complex and serious problems”. The governor said the issue required federal interference. However, she considered that this “finding” does not remove the state’s commitment to implement measures to end insecurity.

“Unfortunately, Brazil has taken very little action in relation to drug trafficking, which is the mother-crime of an entire network. It is not about transferring responsibility, but the observation helps us to have a basis of reality, that our efforts will continue”.