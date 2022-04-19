vex me! Amber Heard’s friend causes scandal and is expelled from court that hears case against Johnny Depp

Another chapter of the battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has reached the courts, but the one who drew attention was a friend of Amber’s, who was expelled from the court.

In the last week, Johnny Depp saw his newest case against Amber Heard reach the American courts. In the United States, the star is seeking US$ 50 million in damages, accusing his ex-wife of defamation.

But, who has really been drawing attention in recent trials is a close friend of Amber Heard, who was expelled from court. according to Page SixHeard’s friend is the English journalist Eve Barlow, who would have fallen out with the judge in the case, after an exchange of messages and posts on Twitter.

According to the tabloid, the big buzz was caused by Barlow’s meddling with the legal team advising Heard. According to sources on the site, the journalist even tried to intervene in the testimony of Gina Deuters, one of Johnny Depp’s witnesses.

But for Judge Penney S. Azcarate, the final straw may have been the exchange of messages and, especially, the real-time posts made by Barlow. In the last hearing, the judge ended up forbidding the presence of the journalist in the next sessions.

“She was live tweeting from my courtroom, I know the cops took her out because she was texting. This is against the court order. Mrs. Barlow will not return to court during this trial,” the judge said.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

Yet, one of the sources of Page Six stated that Heard would have placed the journalist among his team on purpose, saying:

“Amber has her closest journalist friend sitting front and center with her legal team at the trial, live tweeting, texting and posting information. Eve Barlow seems to think she is part of Amber’s legal team. Depp’s lawyers finally had enough and stopped her from going into court,” said the undisclosed source.

Understand this bullshit better

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

During the most recent trial hearing, Barlow was trying to convince the judge that Gina Deuters, one of Depp’s witnesses, had compromised her own testimony. As an argument, the journalist stated that Gina would have made a post commenting on the current trial.

However, Gina’s post was made in 2021 and commented on details about the then trial between Depp and the newspaper. The SunIn London.

But still, Gina admitted to watching some videos of the current trial, which were on the internet, before giving her testimony.

Thus, Gina’s testimony was eventually removed from the record, but Depp’s lawyers also demanded that Barlow be permanently removed from the courtroom, which was soon accepted by the judge.

With yet another chapter unfolding, the latest trial between Depp and Heard is yet to be finalized.

What did you think? follow @siteepipoca on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.