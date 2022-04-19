Victims and family members ask for sanctions to be applied to Prevent Senior

São Paulo – Victims of covid-19 and family members treated at Prevent Senior demand sanctions from the São Paulo Public Prosecutor’s Office for conduct in the pandemic. Among them, the carrying out of experiments and therapies with drugs that are ineffective and without patient consent. And also that the Conduct Adjustment Term (TAC) signed with the company and approved by the Superior Council of the MP-SP in November be reopened, as a result of the Covid CPI. According to the complainants, they did not participate in the debates that led to the agreement. In this way, the scope of the content was incomplete and the effectiveness of the resolutions that have not even left the paper.

That’s why the National Association in Support and Defense of the Rights of Victims of Covid-19 sought out São Paulo state deputy Emídio de Souza (PT), president of the Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly. Last Wednesday (13), the congressman and representatives of the association presented the demands to the State Attorney General, Mário Luiz Sarrubbo.

In the evaluation of the victims and family members, the crimes uncovered by the CPI Covid in the Senate, further analyzed by the CPI of Prevent Senior of the Municipality of São Paulo, demonstrate that several of the provisions provided for in the TAC remain “dead letter”. Although they have been heavily used by the company in its marketing strategy.

At the federal level, the complaints raised at the Covid CPI in the Senate have been stopped for six months at the Attorney General’s Office.

Could it be that I was among Prevent Senior’s guinea pig candidates?

Prevent Senior and Decision about life

Thus, surviving patients and relatives of deceased patients, want to reopen the TAC to incorporate suggestions and other measures. Among them, the public recognition, by Prevent Senior, through the media, that the use of research procedures without authorization, of the widespread use of medicines without scientific support for the prevention and treatment of covid-19, of substances of a experiment not authorized by Organs competent bodies. As well as the adoption of decision mechanisms about the lives of patients submitted to what the health operator considers “palliative care” absolutely inadequate. And to formally apologize to the beneficiaries of their health plans and patients from their hospital units.

The association also asks for expanded participation in a commission in charge of reassessing all cases of deaths resulting from covid-19 in the period, since the beginning of the pandemic.

It also claims that Prevent Senior should set up a fund with its own resources for the reparation of victims and the financing of measures to correct their irregularities and crimes. So that part of the company’s profits during the health crisis are reserved for the payment of the company’s obligations to victims and family members.

In addition to the adoption of social control mechanisms over all health units operated by the company, the adequacy of all buildings used by the company’s health units to the best operating standards required, as well as the company’s compliance with the entire licensing process of municipal, state and federal agencies for the regular operation of their facilities, or the immediate review of the concept and procedures on “palliative care”.

In full

That is, according to the association, Prevent Senior must fully adopt the recommendations of the National Academy of Palliative Care and other entities specialized in the subject. This is so that the decision on the beginning of palliative care is taken through face-to-face meetings with a multidisciplinary team (doctors of various specialties, nurses, physiotherapists, psychologists, occupational therapists, chaplains, social workers, among other professionals), with the participation of of the patient’s relatives, and that this team is inspected and approved by a medical representative of the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of São Paulo (Cremesp).

“What this company did was take the lives of many people, unfortunately. This cannot pass in white clouds. It must be investigated and those responsible must be punished. The Human Rights Commission of the Legislative Assembly will continue to monitor this case”, said Emídio de Souza.

According to the parliamentary adviser, the prosecutor showed sympathy to the proposals presented and suggested a meeting with the task force that investigates the irregularities of Prevent Senior.