Viola Davis is criticized for excessive grimace when playing Michelle Obama

The Oscar-winning actress was chosen for the biographical series of the first lady during the Obama administration

With the first episode aired on the North American television network Showtime during the night of last Sunday, the 17th, the biographical episode of the series of former first ladies, with the story of Michelle Obamadrew attention not only for the plot that praises the story of the first black partner of a US President, but for the interpretation of the protagonist.

By award-winning actress Viola Davisseveral critics pointed out that the main character of the first episode of the series ‘The First Lady’ is loaded with faces so that the interpreter tries to approach the features of her companion of Barack Obamaresulting in negative comments for the excess of exaggerated expressions.

Despite telling the story of the former first lady, Michelle did not comment on the first episode of the series, as well as Viola Davis, who did not comment on the negative repercussion on the so-called ‘duck faces’, popularly known as ‘biquinhos’.

about the series

The series ‘The First Lady’ tells the story of several wives of US heads of state, counting not only on viola how Michellebut Gillian Anderson how Eleanor Roosevelt, Michelle Pfeiffer how Betty Ford and Aaron Eckhart how Gerald Ford. In the first episode, about the trajectory of Michelle, OT Fagbenle plays the role of the Democrat leader Barack Obama.