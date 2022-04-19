Viola Davis reveals she heard from other black actors that she wasn’t pretty enough to star in the hit series – Movie News

Viola Davis won an Emmy for her performance in How To Get Away With Murder, but faced rejection before landing the role of Annalize Keating.

Currently, Viola Davis is one of the most powerful names in Hollywood. She has Oscars, Emmys, Tony Awards and the hearts of the people, as well as acclaim for her filmography. Even so, she has had to go through major racist attacks during her journey and is always openly talking about the differences in treatment of different races in this industry or protesting against female sexual exploitation. Both topics are the subject of his memoir. Finding Me: A Memoirwhich will be released at the end of April.

Viola Davis was rejected for her role in How To Get Away With Murder





In an interview with the New York Times, Viola Davis revealed how she always felt insecure in the face of racist attacks, especially in a world dominated by whites, but her most painful memory came when she was cast by Shonda Rhimes to star in the series How To Get Away With Murder. . She told how a friend overheard people of color saying that “Viola wasn’t pretty enough” to take on such a protagonist.

Previously, Davis had heard that she was “too black” or “not classically beautiful” for certain roles. Fortunately, she didn’t let that stop her from taking on one of her most famous characters. She even asked the screenwriters of How To Get Away With Murder add the classic scene where Annalize Keating removes her wig and makeup.

“The film and TV industry is saturated with people who believe they are writing something human, but they are nothing more than gimmicks,” writes Viola in her memoir. “But when I took the wig off in that brutal, private moment, along with my makeup, it forced them to start writing for THAT woman.”

Viola Davis won an Emmy for How To Get Away With Murder





Of course, those people were very wrong and this role turned her into a huge TV star, earning up to $450,000 an episode. So much so that Viola Davis became the first black woman to win the award for best dramatic actress at the Emmy Awards, where she gave a speech that went viral on the internet. “In my dreams and visions, I saw a line, and on the other side of the line were green and flowery fields and beautiful, beautiful white women, who stretched out their arms to me along the line, but I couldn’t reach them.” said, quoting Harriet Tubman, “Let me tell you this: the only thing that separates women of color from anyone else is opportunity. You can’t win an Emmy for roles that just don’t exist.”

Since then, the actress won the Oscar for best supporting actress for A Boundary Between Us, still appeared in renowned projects such as The Widows, The Supreme Voice of the Blues and The Suicide Squad. Soon, she will play a fighting queen in The Woman King – according to her, this film “reflects all the things the world told her were limiting: black women with curly, curly hair who were darker than a paper bag, who were warriors”.

Viola Davis is returning to the small screen with The First Lady, where she plays Michelle Obama. The series began to be available on Paramount+. Check out the first impressions of AdoroCinema.