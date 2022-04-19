Volkswagen and Mercedes-Benz stop production starting this Monday

With a yard full of incomplete cars, waiting for parts that need semiconductors, the Volkswagen this week suspended all production at the Anchieta factory, in Sao Bernardo do Campo (SP)where the Polo, Virtus, Nivus and Saveiro models are produced.

The company confirms the stoppage, due to lack of chips, a problem that has dragged on globally since the end of 2020, as a reflection of the pandemic.

Manufacturers expect supplies to improve in the second half of the year, but normalization should only take place after 2023, if Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – another more recent problem – doesn’t last too long.

according to ABC Metalworkers Union, about 2,000 production employees have been laid off and another part is working on repairs. The waiver amends with the extended holiday of Tiradentes, as of Thursday.

At the Taubaté unit, in the interior of São Paulo, what the company calls “shutdown” (total stoppage of the assembly line) also takes place this week, but the reason, according to Volkswagen, is to adapt the production line.

The factory produces the Gol and Voyage models – which should be discontinued at the end of the year – and is being prepared for the start of production of a new model, the Polo Track.

Volkswagen has also filed a program with the Metalworkers’ Union of Greater Curitiba lay-off (temporary suspension of contracts) for the Sao Jose dos Pinhais (PR), but has not yet set a date and deadline. The unit is responsible for the T-Cross line.

Mercedes-Benz is also stopped

A collective vacation period also began today in the truck, bus, engine and cabin factories of the Mercedes-Benz in São Bernardo do Campo and in Juiz de Fora (MG). In all, 5,600 workers will stay at home until May 3.

At the São Paulo ABC unit there is still a group of 600 workers in lay-off until the next 8th. The reason is also the lack of semiconductors for production.

In addition to the difficulty in supplying chips that are imported from Asia, the Mercedes factory in São Bernardo had lots of these components and injection pumps stolen in early March. The case is being investigated by the local police.