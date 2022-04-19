Wagner Moura will play a Brazilian character who speaks in Portuguese in a series with Elisabeth Moss

Shining Girls is the series that Wagner Moura starred in along with Elisabeth Moss and should arrive on April 29 on Apple TV+. This week the Brazilian actor told Jornal O Globo that his character will be Brazilian in the series.

Moura plays Dan Velazquez, who in the series will be Brazilian and will speak in Portuguese. “Speaking Portuguese is too good,” he told the newspaper. The character will be a Brazilian reporter who helps archivist Kirby Mazrachi (Moss) to connect the ends of an aggression suffered in the past to a recent crime.

The actor said that he insisted on the introduction of Portuguese lines in the series and faced resistance from showrunner Silka Luisa, who preferred to keep the Puerto Rican roots of the eponymous book that inspired the production (published in Brazil by Intrinseca) and, at the same time, honor their Dominican ancestors.

Elisabeth Moss, who also produces the series, was impressed with Moura’s performance and after the first conversation she thought “We can’t lose him. We have to close him immediately”. Michelle MacLaren, executive producer and director of the first two episodes, also praised the actor: “He’s brilliant in the third episode. I mean, he’s great in all of them, but this one blew me away.” Words from the director of episodes of Breaking Bad and Game of Thrones.

The series premieres worldwide on April 29, with Elisabeth Moss as Kirby, Brazilian Wagner Moura as Dan, Jamie Bell as Harper, Phillipa Soo as Jin Sook and Amy Brenneman as Rachel. Love & Squalor Pictures, the content production company founded by Moss, is one of the producers on the series, along with MRC and Appian Way Productions.

MacLaren directs the first two episodes. Daina Reid and Moss share the direction of the remaining episodes, with four and two episodes respectively. Reid has been Moss’ partner since The Handmaid’s Tale, where he directed the episodes “holly” and “heroic“, having received an Emmy nomination for the first.