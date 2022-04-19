‘Walking corpse’, de Jong is detonated by the Spanish press and Barcelona is criticized: “It’s dead”

Dutch midfielder was one of the main targets for As, while Marca also criticized the Catalan club

After the 1-0 defeat to Cádiz this Monday (18), in a game valid for the Spanish Championship, Barcelona was heavily criticized by the local press. Spanish newspapers highlighted the bad game that the Catalan team played at the Camp Nou, and reinforced the criticism of some of the main players in the squad that coach Xavi Hernández sent to the field, such as Frenkie de Jong.

As soon as the match was over, the newspaper Marca commented on the fact that the culé team was “dead” in the leaderboard after the result, since the title chances, in the fight with the great rival Real Madrid, are now became remote. “Cadiz surprised at Camp Nou and came out of relegation against a team that is dead for the last games”, published the capital’s newspaper.

After 31 rounds, Barcelona have 60 points, while the Merengues, leaders of the competition, have already reached 75 after 32 games. With six matches to play, if Real Madrid wins two, there is no more hope. “Barca have bid farewell to any title chances by being 15 points behind Real Madrid, despite having one game less than their rivals,” Catalonia’s Mundo Depotivo said.

Newspapers praised striker Ousmane Dembelé, while harshly criticized midfielder Frenkie de Jong. “Cadiz’s goal was a blow to which Barça could only respond with Dembélé, because other important players, like Frenkie de Jong, were walking corpses,” added As, also from Madrid, who questioned Barça’s ability, including, to finish in second place.