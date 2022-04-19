NewsWorld

War in Ukraine: Russian Orthodox Church Priests Rebelling Against Moscow

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius7 hours ago
0 0 4 minutes read

  • Aleem Maqbool, BBC religion editor
  • Chernivtsi, Ukraine

Nicolay Plushnik
photo caption,

‘I will never forget the moment when I woke up early to go to mass and suddenly heard the shocking sounds of the bombings’, says Father Nikolai Pluzhnik

The Russian Orthodox Church echoed the Kremlin’s rhetoric in justifying the war in Ukraine.

The stance appears to be prompting large numbers of Ukrainian priests and members of the Orthodox Church to turn their backs on Moscow.

“I will never forget the moment when I woke up early to go to Mass and suddenly heard the shocking sounds of bombing,” says Father Nikolai Pluzhnik.

“The wonderful woman who cooked in our church and her son, who was in a wheelchair, were killed when an artillery shell landed on their apartment. And now I know of several other parishioners who were killed,” he added.

Source link

Photo of Cornelius Cornelius7 hours ago
0 0 4 minutes read
Photo of Cornelius

Cornelius

Related Articles

Russian attack on Ukraine leaves world order in ruins

February 25, 2022

Tom Holland denies rumors of having bought a house together with Zendaya

February 22, 2022

The motorcycle taxi driver who changed his life after finding and returning $50,000 | Look how nice it is

1 week ago

War in Ukraine: the hunt for sanctioned Russian oligarchs’ superyachts | Ukraine and Russia

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button