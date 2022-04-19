Wearing a mask in closed places is no longer mandatory in PE; know where it is still necessary to use | Pernambuco
The use of mask in closed places is no longer mandatory in Pernambuco as of Wednesday (20). The release of the protection item was announced by the state government this Tuesday (19), after 703 days since the beginning of the measure, in May 2020, adopted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. (see video above).
Nonetheless, in some closed places in the state, the use of the mask remains mandatory:
- Bus, subway and respective access points (embarkation and disembarkation);
- Schools;
- Hospitals, clinics and other health units.
The new decree was signed by Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) 20 days after the release of masks in open places in Pernambuco, in force since March 29.
The mandatory use of mask throughout the state was in effect since May 16, 2020. The measure, initially, was only for essential service employees and went on to apply to the entire population of Pernambuco.
In a video statement sent to the press, Governor Paulo Câmara (PSB) said that the state ended, on Saturday (16), an epidemiological week with all the indicators of the Covid-19 pandemic in decline.
“Also, last week, we reached the level of 80% of the population vaccinated with two doses or a single dose, and more than 80% of those over 60 years of age with the booster dose. These numbers allow us to take another step in our Coexistence Plan with Covid and end the mandatory use of masks in closed places”, said the governor.
In the bulletin released by the State Health Department this Tuesday (19), Pernambuco confirmed 1,037 more infected with the new coronavirus and ten deaths of people with Covid-19, totaling 915,203 cases of the disease and 21,552 deaths from the infection.
In the recording, Paulo Câmara also declared that it is necessary to continue encouraging vaccination against Covid-19.
“It has been two long years with the need to use masks as a preventive measure, and this flexibility is only possible through the conscience and commitment of the absolute majority of the population, who believed in science and in the guidelines of the health authorities. We will continue to encourage vaccination and working to definitively close this chapter of our history”, he said.