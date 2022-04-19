Wearing masks is no longer mandatory on public transportation in the US, including flights

A US judge on Monday ruled the federally mandated use of a mask on public transportation in the United States to be illegal, prompting airlines to immediately update their rules after weeks of fierce court battles.

Magistrate Kathryn Kimball Mizelle of Tampa, Florida, ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — the top federal health agency — overstepped its authority in enforcing the requirement, which applies to planes, trains, subways and buses. , among others.

Several US airlines announced shortly thereafter that masks would no longer be mandatory, at least not on their domestic flights.

United Airlines said the change would take effect “immediately” on its domestic flights within the United States and some international flights, as per the regulations of each country of arrival.

“This means that our employees will no longer need to wear a mask or impose one on passengers in most cases, but will be able to use it if they wish, as the CDC continues to strongly recommend wearing a mask on public transport,” said one. spokesperson for the American group, which was one of the first to require its employees to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

American Airlines and Delta made similar announcements. A “well-fitting” mask protects the person wearing it, even if the people around them don’t wear one,” Delta noted.

The company also cited in a statement the case of passengers barred for refusing to wear a mask. “Some customers whose behavior was particularly offensive will remain vetted, even after the mask rule ends,” he said.

In recent weeks, the government of Democrat Joe Biden has come under increasing pressure to relax or cancel the measure.

About 20 Republican-led states and several major airlines had called for an end to mandatory mask use on planes and other forms of public transportation.

But last week, federal officials decided to extend the requirement until at least May 3, due to a spike in infections.

The White House considers the judge’s ruling “disappointing,” said spokeswoman Jan Psaki. “CDC continues to recommend wearing a mask on public transport,” she said.

According to a senior presidential official, the decision “means that the CDC’s order to wear a mask on public transport is not in effect at this time.”

Therefore, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will not enforce the requirement, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity.