what changes for workers?

The end of the public health emergency was announced by the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, and with this, more than 170 ordinances are no longer valid, ranging from regulations on imports to labor issues. With that, it is good to be aware of what should change in relationships and in the workplace after the end of the state of emergency, scheduled for this weekend by Queiroga.

Remote or hybrid work

The option for remote work or in a hybrid format was never affected by the legislation of the state of emergency, but a decision of the company. Even so, it was adopted by most workers during the pandemic, which pleased a whole set of employees, who preferred to continue in the modality.

The difference now is that there is no longer any reason for companies to work in these models by default, so all hybrid or remote work contracts must be clear about this modality.

use of masks

The use of masks had already been made optional as of the interministerial decree 17, of March 22. However, it will still be up to the employer to decide whether it is mandatory inside the company’s closed places or not.

pregnant workers

The removal of pregnant workers had been decided in an ordinance linked to the health emergency situation. With the coming of the end, all pregnant workers, vaccinated or not, must return to the workplace if that is the company’s wish.

Flu or cold symptoms

The worker must now present a medical certificate that proves the need to be away from work, that is, having flu or cold symptoms no longer guarantees a leave until a COVID test is carried out.

motorcycle delivery men

Law 14,297, which guarantees delivery workers insurance and financial assistance in case of absence from work, should also lose its validity, since it was created with the context of acting only during a public health emergency situation.