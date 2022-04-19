What does the end of the health emergency announced by the federal government mean?

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced in a statement this Sunday night (17) the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) of covid-19. The measure has been in force since March 2020, when the disease took on the character of a pandemic and started to cause concern around the world.

Understand below what changes with the decision.

How did Minister Queiroga justify the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance?

The minister attributed the decision to the drop in rates of the disease and vaccination in the country, which reached 73% of the population. He pondered that the change does not mean the end of the new coronavirus pandemic and that it is still necessary to remain “vigilant”.

“Thanks to the improvement in the epidemiological scenario, the broad vaccination coverage of the population and the SUS assistance capacity, today we are able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance, Espin”, said the minister.

What is public health emergency status for and what changes now?

The Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) allows emergency use of vaccines, purchases of inputs without bidding and other rules. In total, 172 rules of the Ministry of Health could be impacted with the end of the emergency. The federal government will have to edit a rule so as not to cause a legal vacuum with the decision.

Regional governments claim that they need a transition period to buy medicines and, especially, the Coronavac vaccine, which still do not have the definitive registration with Anvisa.

How did health managers in the country react?

The president of the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), Nésio Fernandes, told Estadão/Broadcast that the end of the emergency period is to celebrate, but that this decision needs a 90-day transition period.

“It is necessary to demonstrate to the population that the pandemic is not over yet. Otherwise, even more with the end of the use of mask, there will be the feeling that there are no more risks”, said he, who is the head of Health in Espírito Santo.

For him, with the drop in the number of hospitalizations and cases, the “moment is of joy”. “But we need a transition to evaluate the scenario for the second semester”, commented the president of Conass.

Does the decision mean the end of the pandemic?

Not. “This measure, however, does not mean the end of covid-19. We will continue to live with the virus. The Ministry of Health remains vigilant and prepared to adopt all necessary actions to guarantee the health of Brazilians in full respect of the Federal Constitution” , said Marcelo Queiroga this Sunday (17).