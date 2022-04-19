What opens and what closes in SP and Rio

The weekend starts earlier: from Thursday (21), in addition to the Tiradentes holiday, São Paulo and Rio will have the samba school parades that did not take place in February because of the covid-19 pandemic.

Check out what opens and closes in both cities and the transport scheme for those who go to the parades.

banks

The Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) informs that there will be no service at bank branches on April 21. Self-service areas will be available to customers, as will digital and remote service channels (internet and mobile banking).

Consumer bills such as water, energy and telephone, for example, that expire on April 21st, can be paid on the 22nd without interest.

On the 22nd, customer service will normally take place at all bank branches.

Saves time

The Poupatempo units in Rio will not open on the 20th, 21st and 22nd due to the optional point and the national holiday. Units are not open on weekends.

Poupatempo in SP did not inform its opening hours until the publication of this text.

shopping malls

According to Alshop (Brazilian Association of Shopping Shopkeepers), shopkeepers must open on the 21st and 24th between 2:00 pm and 9:00 pm (holidays and Sundays) and on the 22nd and 23rd between 10:00 am and 10:00 pm (normal hours).

supermarkets

In São Paulo and Rio, the establishments will open according to the time defined in each network.

Transport in Rio

Subway: It will operate with a special operating scheme to serve the public that will participate in the parades at Marquês de Sapucaí, in the central region of the city. The metro will operate 24 hours a day, without interruption, from 5 am on Wednesday until 11 pm on Sunday.

On Sunday, the concessionaire informed that, due to the children’s parades, there will be an extension of boarding hours at Central and Praça Onze stations – until midnight. The other stations will close their doors normally at 23:00, as already happens on Sundays. After that time, they will only work for disembarkation.

Cidade Nova station will be closed on the 21st, 23rd and 24th because of the transfer between the lines, which will be made at Estácio station. The other stations will be open during Carnival.

trains

On the 21st, 23rd and 24th: Supervia trains will run between 4:36 am and 9:50 pm, according to the Sunday/holiday timetable scheduled for each branch.

On the 22nd, circulation will follow the working day schedule.

The concessionaire informed that, to serve the public that goes to the Sambadrome, the operation will be reinforced. Between Thursday and Sunday, extra trips will be offered to the Santa Cruz, Japeri and Saracuruna branches, after the regular operation of each day.

“After the commercial operation, the boarding of the customers will only be done at the Central do Brasil station. The other stations of the system will be open only for the arrival of customers”, informed the concessionaire.

Boats: The ferries that make the connection between Rio and Niterói (RJ) will operate on the 21st and 22nd with the schedule of Sundays and holidays on the Arariboia line, that is, the trips will occur every hour, between 5:30 am and 11:30 pm in the direction of Niterói- Rio, and from 6 am to 11 pm on the Rio-Niterói route.

In these two days there will be no operation on the Cocotá and Charitas lines. The operation of the Paquetá and Southern Division lines will not change on the 22nd. Both will operate with a working day schedule, as available on the website.

Buses: The city government recommends that the population plan their trips in advance because of the planned bans around the Sambódromo, in the Center, and in Intendente Magalhães, in the north zone.

All bus lines from the north and west to downtown will detour through the Rio Comprido neighborhood. The lines coming from the south zone will run along the side lane of Avenida Presidente Vargas, towards Praça da Bandeira.

BRT: The buses will operate on the 20th and 22nd with the normal schedule. On the 21st and 23rd, the hours will be Saturdays. On the 24th, there will be normal operation on a Sunday.

Car rotation in Sao Paulo

The rotation of vehicles for cars in São Paulo is suspended on the 21st and 22nd due to the long holiday. The other restrictions will be maintained throughout the 22nd – rotation of heavy vehicles (trucks); Maximum Restriction Zone for Truck Traffic (ZMRC); Maximum Restriction Zone for Charters (ZMRF); exclusive bus lanes will not be released either.