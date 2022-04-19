who has an account in the application may have amounts receivable

Anyone who has an account opened at Caixa Tem should be aware of the deposits that are made on the platform in the coming days. That’s because, those who have an account on the Caixa Tem app may end up receiving extra money soon.

Created in 2020 to transfer Emergency Aid to the population, today the app has become very useful for various payments. One of them is in relation to the withdrawal of the FGTS, and also the Auxílio Brasil. But after all, what money can be received? Check it out below.

Thus, in addition to the Auxílio Brasil and the extraordinary withdrawal of the FGTS, which takes place from April 20, it is also possible to receive the PIS and gas voucher values ​​through Caixa Tem. Therefore, the citizen must keep an eye on not losing any amount deposited in his account. To avoid this problem, you can make an inquiry by downloading the app provided by Caixa (Android and iOS).

In the case of the FGTS, the worker who does not wish to withdraw the amount released needs to express this decision in the Caixa Tem app. Every user has until November 10th to request cancellation. If the money is not withdrawn by December 15th, the amount will automatically be returned to the fund.

Finally, after downloading Caixa Tem, it is possible to register on the platform and register. If you already have the registration, just login. Within the app, you’ll have all the app’s features at your disposal, being able to check if you’re entitled to some money.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com