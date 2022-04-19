Who is Robin Brooks, the ‘Goldman Bald’?

Robin Brooks, or the ‘bald’ from Goldman Sachs

Economist is one of the few defenders of the Real in the world of finance;

Thanks to his position, Robin Brooks got a legion of Brazilian fans;

For him, conversion from the real to the dollar should be R$ 4.50 per dollar.

Robin Brooks is a German economist, educated at the London School of Economics and Yale University. He currently works at the Institute of International Finance. Until then, a curriculum that is certainly impressive, but also, nothing that gives him the prominence that he has. Well, at least on the Brazilian internet.

Around here he is known as “Goldman’s bald man”, alluding to his bald head and the fact that he has worked, and no longer works, at Goldman Sachs bank, one of the largest in the world, present in more than a dozen countries. , such as United States, England, Singapore, Brazil, Spain, Canada, South Korea, Germany, Australia, Italy, United Arab Emirates, China, Japan and others.

One of the biggest reasons for its fame here is the fact that it has been preaching for years that the Real is an undervalued currency, that is, it should have greater power in relation to other foreign currencies. Even in moments of currency crisis, like the one she went through in recent years, it made him give up his convictions.

As a result, the economist has gained a legion of Brazilian fans, who greet him with each publication with images, memes and sayings of “in bald we trust”, a pun on the American national motto, written in the dollar “In God We Trust”. . This gained even more strength after the Real improved 19% this year, moving to a rate of R$4.70 per dollar.

For Brooks, the currency is still below the correct rate. In recent days he stated that in his assessments, the ideal exchange currently would be R$4.50 per dollar. According to the economist, the country has good economic fundamentals and foreign trade indices are improving, which will bring an even greater increase to our currency.

However, its critics say that the moment of the Real’s quotation is unique, and that the gains were driven by the increase in the interest rate and the increase in the demand for the country’s exports. Most financial analysts say that, in fact, the Real should weaken until the end of the year.