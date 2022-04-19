Who is the Mighty Thor played by Natalie Portman?

The first teaser for “Thor: Love and Thunder” was released yesterday morning and brought some news to the fourth film of the character played by Chris Hemsworth. In addition to the presence of the Guardians of the Galaxy, the new God of Thunder feature features the long-awaited return of Natalie Portman to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The announcement that the actress would return to play Jane Foster (Thor’s love interest) in the franchise films came in July 2019, during San Diego Comic Con. At the time, Portman took the stage and wielded Mjolnir – Thor’s famous hammer. Thus, it was revealed not only that the character would be back, but also that she would be the Mighty Thor.

Now, with the release of the teaser, it was possible to check out the look of the heroine in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, but there are still many questions around her. If that’s the case for her, don’t worry: splash is here to help you understand the details and curiosities of the Mighty Thor.

The Mighty Thor will be introduced to the MCU in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Image: Disclosure

Who is she?

Its first appearance in comics happened relatively recently: it was in 2014, created by author Jason Aaron. However, when she first appeared, it was unknown who the Mighty Thor’s true identity was, information that was eventually revealed eight issues later and showed that Jane Foster was the heroine.

In the “Original Sin” comic book arc, the God of Thunder had become unworthy to wield his hammer, unlike Jane, who proves herself worthy through her altruism and work as a doctor.

However, there is another reason that makes the character worthy of wielding Mjolnir: Jane faces an advanced stage of breast cancer and, every time she transforms into Mighty Thor, she regresses in the treatment, since the magic that she was subjected to cleanse the toxins from her entire body, including chemotherapy. In other words, she puts her own health at risk in order to save lives.

And at the movies?

It’s still too early to say how the Mighty Thor’s participation in “Thor: Love and Thunder” will be. What is known so far is that she will be played by Natalie Portman, who returns to the role of Jane Foster.

The return to the franchise as the heroine came as a surprise to the actress, who did not participate in the third film, “Thor: Ragnarok”. “I knew there was a script, but I didn’t know they were actually planning to do that with me in the movie,” she said in an interview with host Jimmy Fallon.

As for cancer, director Taika Waititi spoke in an interview with Variety about the possibility of the character not suffering from the disease. When questioned, the director said that the arc of the character portrayed in the Marvel comics was a great inspiration for the first drafts of the long, but that does not mean that the script will follow exactly the same way.

At Marvel, we always change everything. I could tell you one thing now and in two years it would be the opposite – or not even exist anymore. We continued writing even in post-production.

Is it a variant?

In the series “Loki”, focused on the God of Mischief and brother of Thor, we were presented with the possibility of “variants” of the characters, that is, different versions of the heroes in other universes. However, the Mjolnir used by Jane in the teaser is the same one that was destroyed by Hela (Cate Blanchett) in “Thor: Ragnarök” (2017) – so it appears patched -, implying that it is not a variant, but of the same Jane Foster that we know in the other Thor movies.

Natalie Portman to her announced as Mighty Thor at SDCC 2019 Image: Disclosure / marvel

What can she change?

The Mighty Thor’s presence was so important to the Marvel comics that she starred in her own comic book arc. Already in theaters, it is still too early to say if the character will win a solo film, but she should be quite important in the development of Thor, especially in his maturing process, something that has been addressed since “Avengers: Endgame” (2019).

Jeez!

Jane Foster’s appearance in the trailer for “Thor: Love and Thunder” was quick, but it made the internet do what it does best: joke. And that’s because Natalie Portman appeared with a well-defined arm. There is strength for the new character of the Marvel Universe