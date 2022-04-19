Why Rubens Menin Lost Half His Billionaire Fortune

The billionaire from Minas Gerais Rubens Menin, patron of Atlético-MG, founder and CEO of the construction company MRV, one of the creators of Banco Inter and one of those responsible for bringing CNN to Brazil, appears in the 28th position in the ranking of the richest people in Brazil, according to Forbes magazine list.

In 2022, his fortune was estimated at $1.2 billion. What is striking is that, despite occupying the same position last year, he had a much larger amount, in the order of US$ 2.2 billion.

This is because Forbes uses the shares that the rich have on the Stock Exchange as a parameter to measure fortunes — not all billionaires’ assets are traceable. This year’s list relied on March 5 stock prices and exchange rates to calculate net worth.

As a result, fortunes can fluctuate dramatically over the years or even days. Menin has therefore become “poorer”, but this may be temporary — or not.

The Men’s Empire

Rubens Menin has a degree in civil engineering, is 65 years old, is married and has three children – all of whom are in charge of his business.

At the end of the 70’s, he founded MRV Engenharia, a real estate developer that gained expression and became the largest in Latin America after partnerships with federal government programs, such as Minha Casa, Minha Vida.

At 18, he worked as an intern, helping to oversee construction work in poor areas, an experience that shaped his future business model. In the early years of its existence, MRV was seen as the “ugly duckling” of civil construction; today it has about 24 thousand employees.

In 1994, he founded Banco Inter, which started as a finance company and in 2017 became a digital bank. THE softbank owns around 15% of Banco Inter, the clan’s most valuable business boy.

In addition to bringing CNN to the country, it recently bought Rádio Itatiaia, one of the most traditional and most popular radio stations in Minas Gerais.

He is chairman of the board of directors at MRV, at Log construction and developer, which operates logistics warehouses, at Urba, which develops smart neighborhoods, and at AHS Residential, which operates in the affordable housing market in the United States.

He has invested almost R$400 million in the football department of Galo, his favorite team, since 2020. Menin is also one of those responsible for the Atlético-MG stadium. Arena MRV relied on substantial donations from the entrepreneur to get the project off the ground.

MRV and Banco Inter shares: then and now

MRV entered the Stock Exchange in 2007, managing to raise R$1 billion in net funds. Today, its market value is R$5.38 billion and earnings per share are R$1.87.

In September 2021, its market value was estimated at BRL 5.9 billion.

Banco Inter has a current market value of BRL 14.27 billion and recorded the biggest drop in the Ibovespa with the release of the operational preview for the first quarter of 2022 – down 8.54% to BRL 16.70.

Exactly one year ago, the shares were at R$ 63.30.