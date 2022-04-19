Why the decision of the Ministry of Health affects Emergency Aid

At this point, a possible return of Emergency Aid payments becomes a slightly more distant possibility. This Monday (18), the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced that Brazil will leave the state of emergency system because of the improvement in the numbers of the coronavirus pandemic on national soil.

But what does this have to do with Emergency Aid payments? According to information circulating through the Ministry of Economy, one point is totally related to the other. That’s because the decision of the health ministry throws warm cloths on the idea that the country’s situation in relation to the pandemic period would be getting worse.

At the end of last year, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, said that there was a possibility of returning Emergency Aid. However, he made it clear that this would only happen if the pandemic situation worsened in Brazil. With the decision of the Ministry of Health, it is clear that this is not what is happening.

The assessment within Palácio do Planalto is that Auxílio Emergencial was created to help people who were unable to work because of the closings of services that became a reality in several states. The aim was to reduce the spread of the virus in the country at that time.

With the decrease in the number of cases, the fact is that few services are closed right now. This week, for example, cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro should hold the carnival that had been postponed in March. Important cities in the northeast also confirmed the holding of June festivals this year.

Aid Brazil continues

The decision of the Ministry of Health, however, does not affect Auxílio Brasil at any point. According to the Federal Government, this program was created to become fixed regardless of the pandemic situation.

So even if the numbers of the coronavirus get worse or go through a great improvement, the situation of Auxílio Brasil will remain unchanged. At the moment, the program serves just over 18.06 million people. All receive at least R$ 400 per month.

The rules in question will remain in effect at least until the end of this year. As of 2023, Auxílio Brasil will be able to count on new rules. But this would not happen because of the pandemic, but because of the end of validity of the Provisional Measure (MP) that creates the benefit.

public calamity period

It is worth remembering that the period of emergency that Brazil was experiencing did not allow for expenses beyond those foreseen in the budget for the year. The decision of the Ministry of Health only further removes the chances that this permission could happen.

For much of 2020, the country entered a period of public calamity. With the decision of the National Congress, the Government was free to spend beyond the public spending ceiling.

It was precisely for this reason that Planalto was able to pay benefits of R$ 600 and up to R$ 1,200 per month in Emergency Aid. The numbers dropped in 2021 because in the new phase of the program, the country was no longer under the baton of the period of public calamity.