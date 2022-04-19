Will Smith and Jada live tension in marriage after controversy at the Oscars, says website

Who thought the slap of Will Smith in Chris Rock, at the Oscar ceremony, to defend his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, could improve the marriage, is wrong! It seems that the crisis looms over the relationshipand became even more intense after the controversy that will leave the actor banned for ten years from the Oscars and all Academy events.

READ MORE:

Off-camera, the weather isn’t the best among Will and jada. A source close to the couple told “Heat Magazine” that “Since the Oscar scandal, the tensions between them are palpable“.

The person further confirmed that “There have been problems for years, and they they hardly speak now”. This can be one of the biggest divorces in showbizwith a “fight” for a millionaire heritage. “If they split up, Will has a fortune of $350 million [cerca de R$ 1,6 bilhão] that Jada would be entitled to half under California law.”

“It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt,” the source said.

READ MORE:

Will Smith attacks Chris Rock on stage

Something unusual happened in the Oscar: Will Smith, nominated for best actor, entered the stage to assault presenter Chris Rock. The scene was shown live around the world on March 27th. At the same time, Chris reacted and said: “Will Smith just assaulted me!”. At first, it seemed like a joke between them, as if everything was arranged.

Then the transmission showed Smithsitting enraged, shouting: “Take my wife’s name out of your mouth!”. He swore, which made it clear that this was not a joke.

The actor’s reaction was caused after Rock made a joke about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, a disease that triggers hair and hair loss.

Did you like this article? Read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!