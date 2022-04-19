According to the portal ‘Mirror’, Will Smith and Jada may have “one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history”. That’s because the actor slapped Chris Rock during the Oscars, after the comedian made jokes about his wife, and she disapproved of the behavior.

In the situation, Rock joked that he hoped to see her in “GI Jane 2”, recalling that Demi Moore shaved her hair for the role. However, Jada has alopecia and the disease causes her hair to fall out, not because she wanted to go bald, but because of a health problem.

With that, seeing the woman’s discomfort, Will Smith went to the Oscars stage and slapped the comedian in the face. “Keep my wife’s name out of your mouth,” he stated. After the high-profile event, the star was banned from the Academy for 10 years.

According to a source in an interview with Heat Magazine, “since the Oscar scandal, tensions between them [Will e Jada] are palpable.” In addition, there are other problems in the relationship and, at the moment, the couple is not even speaking.

If They Split Up, Will Has A Fortune Of $350 Million [mais de R$ 1,6 bilhão na cotação atual] that Jada would be entitled to half under Californian law. It could be one of the ugliest divorces in showbiz history and drag on longer than Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s.

After slapping Chris Rock, Will Smith apologized to the Academy and the comedian. He also made an official statement criticizing his stance at the ceremony and reporting his difficulty in dealing with his wife Jada’s illness.