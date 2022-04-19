Will there be an annual vaccination calendar against covid in Brazil?

Despite Brazil having announced the end of the covid-19 health emergency, there are still many challenges related to the future of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country, such as the issue of vaccination. For example, immunization can become annual as with influenza (influenza). However, the Ministry of Health has not yet defined how it will be and is studying possible scenarios.

According to Minister Marcelo Queiroga, Health has not yet established whether a definitive vaccination schedule against Covid-19 will be adopted in Brazil. If implemented, it is not known whether new doses of the immunizer will be available only for priority groups or for the entire population, as was the case with the third dose of the vaccine. Another issue is the frequency of doses, such as annual or biannual.

Brazil studies the need and costs of creating an annual vaccination schedule against covid-19 (Image: Reproduction/Freepik)

At the same time, the issue of purchasing doses of the vaccine by private companies enters the portfolio’s radar. According to the minister, Health intends to regulate the acquisition of immunizations by private health services, such as clinics and hospitals.

Vaccination schedule issues against covid

“Are we going to have a policy in which vaccination will be recommended only for the elderly? From what age? Will people need to be vaccinated annually? Or at shorter intervals? Or longer? And which vaccines will be the most appropriate, in the face of new variants? that arise? All this is still being studied”, explained Minister Queiroga. “All this also has a cost that needs to be analyzed”, he added.

Regardless of how the issues of vaccination against covid-19 will be organized, Queiroga pointed out that “no public policy of interest to Brazilian society will be suspended”. This means that vaccines will continue to be available at Basic Health Units (UBS) for those who have not yet received the third or fourth dose, free of charge.

Could the covid model be the flu?

At the moment, the United States is also discussing how the vaccination campaign against covid-19 should evolve. In the country, everyone over 50 years of age can receive the fourth dose, regardless of health condition. There, a consensus begins to form that a possible inspiration is the annual influenza immunization schedule.

For example, this is the path suggested by Anthony Fauci, immunologist and medical adviser to President Joe Biden. “We don’t know this as a fact, but it may be that we need annual boosters until we reach such a low level” of risk from Covid to American society, he previously explained. To achieve this goal, it is possible that a new vaccine will be needed every year, “in the same way that we adjust flu shots”, he points out.

In the same direction is the recommendation of Peter Marks, director of the Center for Biological Assessment and Research at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Marks suggests that vaccines be updated annually, based on the most circulating strains of Covid-19. “It might be better to have a unified approach with a selection of strains or a selection of variants, just like we do for the flu,” he commented.

