Wise now allows issuing only the digital card

THE wise, a global technology company, has launched yet another feature for its customers. From now on, users can request only the digital version of the card from the company. The Wise international card has been available since January to any Brazilian residing in Brazil.

One of the main advantages of the digital card is that it can be frozen or released at any time by the user, adding an additional layer of security to purchases. In addition, the flow for requesting the digital card is simplified, as it does not require proof of address or the creation of a PIN. “The possibility for the customer to request only the digital version of the card works as a shortcut to having the card data instantly”highlights Helene Romanzini, product marketing manager at Wise.

“Digital cards are useful for everyone who wants ease in everyday life. This goes for travelers looking for more security in international transactions; online shoppers who want to protect their data; environmentally conscious consumers, who want to reduce plastic waste, and also for those who always forget their wallet, since the digital card is accessible at all times in the Wise app and in digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay”reinforces Romanzini.

Payment by approach

One of the advantages of digital cards is to have the technology of payment by approach – the method most used among Brazilian customers of Wise’s international card. Digital wallets such as Apple Pay, Google Pay and others allow you to pay by approximation at establishments that offer the functionality.

According to a survey carried out by Digio at the end of 2021, 48% of Brazilians are already adept at payment by approximation. In 2021, this form of payment grew by about 67% from the second to the third quarter, according to a survey by Instituto Propague.

In addition to the new feature that allows only requesting the digital version of the card, Wise also offers the possibility for the user to simultaneously keep three digital cards with different data. “This is an excellent way to keep the financial organization and have more clarity about the categories of expenses. The customer can link one to digital wallets, use another for e-commerce purchases and the third for subscription programs, for example. In this way, he can better control how much he is spending in each category, in addition to making it easier to cancel the card if there is a problem with any purchase, without harming other services linked to other cards”suggests Romanzini.

One-click control

Unlike the physical card, which usually takes longer to issue a duplicate in case of loss or theft, for example, the digital card has the simplicity of being linked to the application, facilitating its management by the data owner. Furthermore, the user can instantly replace their digital card if they have any suspicions. The product is also protected against wear and tear, theft, cloning and loss. This means that it is a safe, smart and simple way to make payments, wherever the user is.

Wise’s Brazilian customer profile

In addition to being adept at contactless payment, Brazilian users of the Wise card spend mainly on international purchases. The dollar is the main currency used for purchases with the card, whose users are mainly between 26 and 34 years old.

To create your account and apply for the card, access this link.

Do you have a Wise card? How is your experience with the company?