With shows in São Januário, Vasco will inaugurate a statue of Dynamite on April 28; tickets | vasco

The 28th of April will be marked by a big party in São Januário. Vasco is preparing a night with shows and the presence of the crowd for the inauguration of the statue of idol Roberto Dinamite. A single batch of four thousand tickets goes on sale this Tuesday.

The sculpture will face the fans, behind the curved goal of the stadium stands, on the opposite side of Romário. For the inauguration, the club will set up a stage next to the statue, where Paulinho da Viola, Teresa Cristina and Fernanda Abreu will perform, in addition to the União Cruzmaltina Samba School.

Players who marked history along with Dinamite will be present at the party, such as Geovani, Sorato, Mauricinho, Dé and Acácio, as well as Vasco’s idols from several generations and historical opponents who became friends of the former Vasco striker.

On April 13, Roberto Dinamite’s 68th birthday, the greatest idol in Vasco’s history was honored at the Nautica Headquarters in Lagoa, where he received the title of Meritorious of the club.

Tickets for the event will go on sale from 12:00 pm this Tuesday, in a single batch of 4,000 tickets that will cost R$ 20 (full) and R$ 10 (half). Members of any category pay half entry. Due to the positioning of the stage and structure of the event, only the curve of the São Januário grandstand will be released to the public.

