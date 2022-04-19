Withdrawal of up to BRL 1,000 starts this Wednesday

Workers born in January will receive the extraordinary withdrawal from the FGTS (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) on Wednesday (20). The government authorized withdrawals of up to R$1,000 per person in an attempt to inject more money into the economy.

You can check the amount available and the date of withdrawal using the FGTS app (available on Google Play and the App Store), at Caixa Econômica Federal branches or on the official website.

The withdrawal starts this Wednesday and runs until June 15, with dates that vary according to the month of birth of the worker.

After the money leaves the FGTS and is credited to the digital savings account, the worker can also request that the amount be returned to their FGTS account. This can be done until the 10th of November.

If the worker does not inform anything and does not withdraw the money by December 15, the amount will return to the original account, with monetary correction.

Those who haven’t received it yet, can make the request not to receive it through the FGTS app or at Caixa branches.

See the full withdrawal schedule:

How to withdraw money?

Caixa will credit the amount automatically — the worker does not have to do anything. The bank will withdraw the money from the fund and credit it to digital social savings accounts automatically opened in the name of each worker.

From there, the worker will use the Caixa Tem application to move the money, through payment of boleto, bank transfers (including Pix), payments in machines (with QR Code), transactions with virtual debit card and withdrawal with token in self-service terminals and lottery.

It is not possible to choose the amount that will be debited. Caixa will deposit the entire amount that the worker is entitled to in the digital savings.

What is the withdrawal amount?

The withdrawal amount is up to BRL 1,000 per worker, considering the sum of available balances in their FGTS accounts. Anyone with more than BRL 1,000 in their accounts will receive only BRL 1,000.

Whoever has less than R$ 1,000 will receive all the amount that is in the fund. Amounts that are blocked in the FGTS account cannot be withdrawn. This is the case of amounts used as collateral for loans in the early-anniversary drawdown mode.

If the worker has more than one FGTS account, the withdrawal is made in the following order: first, from accounts relating to former jobs, starting with the account with the lowest balance; then the other accounts, starting with the one with the lowest balance.

Who is entitled to FGTS?