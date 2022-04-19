Woman will have to amputate necrotic leg after fighting for days in SP, says family | More health
The patient injured the sole of her foot and was admitted to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in Guarujá on the 7th. There, she waited for nine days until she was transferred to Santo Amaro Hospital, which serves the Unified Health System (SUS). ) in the same city, and could provide the necessary care.
The woman was transferred on Friday night (15). But despite the relief of being reassigned to the unit that could treat her problem, the days the patient waited were enough for the wound to develop to the point of necrosis in her fingers, and the condition spread down her leg.
Wound on the sole of the foot turned into necrosis in a few days — Photo: Personal Archive
After being transferred, the patient was informed that she could have her foot or calf amputated. But, according to the family, a series of more specific tests found that necrosis no longer allows only the foot or calf to be amputated. The patient’s daughter revealed to the g1, this Tuesday, the mother will have her leg removed from the thigh down.
In addition, the daughter says that the case is treated as urgent in the hospital unit. Even so, the patient is still waiting for the surgery to be scheduled, for the limb amputation as soon as possible.
“The delay worsens the situation more and more. Now, we are in prayer, to give strength and support to her, because we will need it”, he vents.
THE g1 contacted Hospital Santo Amaro, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.
Necrosis spread quickly through diabetic patient’s leg — Photo: Personal Archive