The actress also showed her excitement at how positive progress has been for the film.

Wonder Woman 3 | Gal Gadot confirms current production stage of the film

Preparing to live the powerful Amazon title back to the screens, in an interview, Gal Gadot confirms the current production stage for wonder woman 3.

When talking to ForbesGadot told what stage Wonder Woman 3 is currently in, confirmed that the script is being done in full swing, and that he frequently meets with Patty Jenkins to work on the script.

"We're talking! We're actually working on the script and doing the third one, so all the wheels are running and turning and I'm super, super excited for the fans to come and see the next Wonder Woman as soon as it's done."

With Patty Jenkins directing again, in addition to the definite return of Gal Gadot as Diana Prince, it is already confirmed that Lynda Carter will return to the third film, extending its small participation during the second feature film of the heroine.

Wonder Woman 3 continues so far without a release date set for theaters.

