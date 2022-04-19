Work in the metaverse and earn up to $2,000 a month

Since Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Facebook (which is now called Goal), announced the creation of a metaverse – concept of a 3D online universe that brings together environments for totally virtual interactions – a wide range of work opportunities are now being offered for this new internet reality.

In addition to investing in cryptocurrencies, another way to make money for the metaverse it is “working” in this virtual reality. Those who carry out gaming activities, such as creating characters or winning disputes, for example, can receive good amounts of money.

An example is the Axie Infinity, a mobile game that became a hit in 2021 by paying users dollar amounts. Some of them even received US$ 2 thousand, the equivalent of R$ 9,497.98. And all this while playing video games.

This has been an opportunity that many people have found to earn money and achieve the long-awaited financial freedom. That’s because earnings of US$ 300, US$ 500 and even US$ 1 thousand dollars per month, at today’s price, can be enough to multiply the income by up to three times.

How to make money from the metaverse?

A proposal to make money by playing a game may seem suspicious, and well-founded. After all, there is no such thing as free money, right?! Especially when it comes to dollars.

However, metaverse technology relies on games play-to-earn, in which a company earns money by charging fees on each activity performed on the platform. On the other hand, the player is also paid in a cryptocurrency for each specific activity he performs.

In short: the company wins, but so does the player. Considering that the remuneration is in dollars, which is highly valued compared to the real, Brazilian players have an excellent financial advantage within the metaverse.