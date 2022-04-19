“You have an obligation to your fans”; Mauro Cezar enters into controversy and praises the attitude of Flamengo leaders

The clash between Flamengo and palm trees fur Brazilian championship was brought forward to next Wednesday (20), where there will be a single crowd, since the Rubro-Negra team will exercise the right given by the STJDas well as in 2019 when only Palmeiras were present at the Allianz Parque. during the podcast ‘Possession of the Ball #220‘, Mauro Cezar Pereira highlighted that it is Flamengo’s obligation to veto the presence of opposing fans in the Maracanã.

“Flamengo has an obligation to its fans not to allow people from Palmeiras in the stadium, especially to the Flamengo fan who lives in São Paulo, who in 2019, the Brazilian champion team and did not allow him to enter Allianz Parque because they would sing a little song. This is a small thought, by the way, led by the former president of Palmeiras”, highlighted communicator.

Mauro Cezar also pointed out that after the match next Wednesday (20), the ideal is that Leila Pereira, president of Palmeiras, and Rodolfo Landim, president of Flamengo, make an agreement to end the single crowd during clashes between teams. It is worth mentioning that the dispute between the two clubs has been rivaling in recent seasons.

“I hope that Leila, the current president, is more flexible and that Landim too, the Flamengo people, because this is ridiculous, who is suffering is the Palmeirense who lives in Rio, who would go to the game and not go, like the flamenguistas here in São Paulo were not, these people are paying the bill”, finished the journalist.