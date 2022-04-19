Zaya, daughter of Atlético striker Hulk, is born

Born on Monday afternoon (18), in Miami, United States, Zaya, daughter of striker Hulk, from Atlético. “Thank you, God, for the blessed arrival of my princess Zaya”, wrote the athlete on social media – the girl came into the world with 3.890 grams and 53.3 centimeters.

Zaya is Hulk’s fourth daughter, the result of his relationship with Camila Ângelo, 32, niece of the ex-wife of the Galo player, Iran Ângelo, with whom the 35-year-old player had three other children: Ian, Tiago and Alice. .

At the end of last week, Hulk traveled to North America to follow the last days of the woman’s pregnancy, where she already was. He was released by Atlético from the match against Athletico, this Sunday (17), in Curitiba.

According to the club’s press office, the trip had already been agreed between the parties for months. He will arrive in Belo Horizonte this Tuesday (19) to train in Cidade do Galo, giving him time to play against Brasiliense, on Wednesday (20), for the Copa do Brasil – the first leg of the third phase will be at 7 pm, in Mineirão.

—

THE TIME reinforces the commitment to quality journalism from Minas Gerais. Our newsroom daily produces responsible information that you can trust.

follow THE TIME on Facebook, on twitter and on Instagram. Help grow our community.