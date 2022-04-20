10 Netflix action and thriller movies to watch this weekend

For many Brazilians, there is nothing better than spending the weekend at home, watching movies and series on Netflix. If you are part of this audience, don’t waste time: check out the 10 best action and thriller movies to watch on the platform below – between electrifying stories, macabre thrillers and plots full of tension.

One of Netflix’s great assets is its international catalog, full of films from the most diverse countries.

With this comprehensive catalog, subscribers to the platform can check out diverse cinematic styles that overcome Hollywood clichés in creative and surprising stories.

It is worth remembering that some of the items on the list below are not Netflix original productions. So it’s worth watching them before they leave the platform.

The cure

With suspense and tension from start to finish, A Cura is a great suggestion to watch over the weekend. After all, the thriller is a huge movie, about 2 and a half hours long. In the film, a naive employee of a large company is sent to fetch the CEO at an isolated European spa – where he discovers terrifying and terrifying secrets. Starring Dane DeHaan, The Cure has Jason Isaacs and Mia Goth in the cast.

German

Alemão is a good choice for those who enjoy action films set in Brazilian settings. In the plot, five police officers infiltrate Complexo do Alemão, but end up unmasked and pursued by a ruthless gang of drug dealers. Will they make it out alive? Just watching the movie to find out. The cast of Alemão has famous national stars such as Cauã Reymond, Caio Blat, Marcello Melo Junior and Gabriel Braga Nunes.

The Invisible Guardian

The thriller The Invisible Guardian is based on the book of the same name by Dolores Redondo, the first in the Baztán trilogy. The Spanish production focuses on the story of a police detective who returns to her hometown in search of a mysterious killer. On her journey, she is also forced to confront the demons of the past. A success with the public and critics, the feature is anchored by an excellent performance by Marta Etura as the protagonist Amaia Salazar.

Kate

Dubbed the “female John Wick,” Kate is one of Netflix’s best action movies. In the film, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays the titular protagonist, a ruthless killer who ends up irreversibly poisoned. With less than 24 hours to find the person responsible and secure her revenge, Kate takes on an electrifying journey through the streets of Tokyo – all while protecting a young girl. Woody Harrelson is also in the cast.

The Edge of Betrayal

Produced by Tyler Perry (of the Madea franchise), The Edge of Betrayal was watched by over 26 million people in its first week of release. The suspense begins when the kind and integral Grace confesses to murdering her husband. Meanwhile, young lawyer Jasmine suspects something is wrong – and embarks on a surprising journey in search of the truth. The film stars Crystal Fox, Phylicia Rashad and Bresha Webb.

Adrenaline

Considered one of the most electrifying action movies of all time, Adrenaline also features one of Jason Statham’s best performances. In the plot, the Hobbs & Shaw star plays a professional assassin who, after being poisoned by a mysterious agent, takes to the streets of Los Angeles. To avoid his death, the protagonist needs to keep his adrenaline level always high. In addition to Statham, the film also features Amy Smart and Jose Pablo Cantillo.

Rebecca – The Unforgettable Woman

If you like Hitchcock-style thrillers, Rebecca – The Unforgettable Woman is a great suggestion. Based on the book of the same name, written by Daphne du Maurier, the film is a guarantee of mystery and intrigue from start to finish. In Rebecca, a young newlywed becomes haunted by a mysterious presence and a terrifying housekeeper when she moves into her husband’s mansion. The film has Lily James and Armie Hammer as protagonists.

Account Adjustment

Starring Nicolas Cage, the action movie Reckoning mixes incredible action sequences with moments of pure violence. In the film, Cage plays Frank Carver, a man sentenced to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. After being diagnosed with a terminal illness, Frank is released from jail, and embarks on a thrilling journey of revenge against those responsible for his conviction.

bitter medicine

The thriller Remédio Amargo is a production by Spanish filmmaker Carles Torras. With a surprising story full of twists, the feature features Mario Casas and Déborah François in the main roles. In Remédio Amargo, paramedic Ángel suffers a serious accident and becomes paraplegic. Unable to accept his new reality on the wheel chain, he develops a dangerous obsession with his ex-girlfriend – and hatches a terrible plan for revenge.

ava

Jessica Chastain stars in Ava, an action thriller starring John Malkovich, Geena Davis, Colin Farrell, Common and Joan Chen. The film follows the story of the titular protagonist, a professional assassin who fights to protect herself and her family after a mission goes wrong. Although it didn’t win over the specialized critics, Ava is very successful with Netflix subscribers, in part due to its surprising ending.