10 Romantic Series on Netflix Perfect to Watch Today

Netflix has become a big home for romantic series in recent years. Whether with own productions such as Virgin River, or with productions acquired from other studios such as Chesapeake Shores, the service has several titles of the genre that please fans

With a vast catalog, the options for productions approach love in different ways. That is, both accompanied and alone, these series show how romance can be striking in the lives of those who live it. So, before you marathon, check out this list of romantic series available on Netflix.

Netflix’s best romantic series

Virgin River

Okay, talking about Virgin River is almost like raining on the wet. The series is currently one of the romantic series available in the catalogue. Much part of its light and engaging plot that grew over the three seasons of the series.

Originally, the series followed Mel Monroe, a specialist nurse who lives in Los Angeles. Tired of life in the big city and looking for a fresh start, the young woman moves to the quiet Virgin River. While trying to heal the wounds of her past, the protagonist is faced with surprises in the new city, as well as, of course, a new love.

However, Mel’s life, which was once full of twists, turns into a roller coaster of emotions.

Currently, Virgin River has 3 Seasons, however, Netflix the series is already renewed until the fifth season.

bridgerton

Just like Virgin River, Bridgerton is also a real hit on Netflix. The series created by Shonda Rimes (Grey’s Anatomy), is the second most watched series in the service’s history. The series is inspired by the famous franchise of the same name written by Julia Quinn.

Bridgerton revolves around the traditional 19th century family. Initially, its plot focuses on Daphne, eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family. The young woman arrives at the moment when she needs to get a good marriage, but she also wants to find true love. But in Regency London, that dream is almost impossible.

After countless gossip about her in high society, the rebellious Duke of Hastings, a confirmed bachelor and eligible in the city, appears in her life. Despite saying that he wants nothing to do with each other, a strong attraction between the two. So, a relationship full of psychological games permeates the relationship until then, unbelievable.

Each season of Bridgerton follows one of the brothers. So we see each of them trying to find true love.

The romantic series already has its future set, being renewed for Netflix until the 4th season. The first two years are currently available in the service.

Sweet Magnolias

It seems like a good romance series needs to be set in a small town. Well, in this Sweet Magnolias is exemplary. The series is inspired by the Sheryl Woods book franchise, which even assists in the production scripts.

During the seasons of Sweet Magnolias, we met the three friends, Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue. Throughout their lives, the friends have lived in the small town of Serenity, South Carolina. Together, they deal with all kinds of problems.

Their family, professional and love lives are all put in check during production. However, they are always together to deal with situations, no matter what. It is in the meantime that we see the search for love and the desire to give passions a second chance come into play.

With two seasons available on Netflix, Sweet Magnolias lives the uncertainty of a third season. The series has not yet been renewed for new episodes, although there is a good chance it will be confirmed soon.

When you call the heart

Here we come to the first romantic series that is not actually produced by Netflix. However, When Calls The Heart comes from another channel that has become a reference in this genre: Hallmark Channel. It is true that Netflix lost the rights to the first seasons of the series, but it is worth mentioning here, due to the importance of production.

Initially released in 2014, Quando chama o Coração closely follows Elizabeth Thatcher. At the beginning of the 20th century, the rich young woman decides to give up the comfort of her life to be a teacher in a village in Canada. Her decision stems from her determination to show that she is brave and can stand on her own.

Upon discovering an aunt’s diary, she uses it as a guide to create her own adventures. Upon arriving in town, she meets a young police officer who changes her life. In addition, she deals with the constant struggles of women who have their husbands working in the coal mines.

At the moment, only two seasons of When the Heart Calls are available on Netflix. Recently, the other seasons were shown on TV Record.

outlander

Another series that, since it was released, has become a reference in romance is Outlander. Original by StarzPlay and distributed in Brazil by Netflix – it is also possible to watch it on Star+, the series is based on the book franchise by Diana Gabaldon.

The production’s plot initially revolves around Claire Randall. At this point, Outlander goes a little further and even works with time travel. It so happens that the nurse in action during the second world war travels to Scotland with her husband Frank, after the end of the conflict. Mysteriously, she ends up in 1743, where she falls in love with Jamie Fraser.

So your heart is torn between two times. Netflix owns the first five seasons of the series. Although it was shown exclusively by Star+, the sixth season will be available in the catalog in the near future.

Emily in Paris

We travel to the city of Light with Emily, a young woman who wants to conquer the world, but needs to fix her heart. From the brilliant mind of Darren Star (Sex and The City), and with Lily Collins, the series goes beyond ordinary romance. Here we also see the difficulties of the protagonist on a daily basis.

The series revolves around Emily Cooper, a young woman who works in marketing in Chicago. Trying to boost her career, Emily is offered a job and transferred to Paris. Without even knowing how to speak the language, the young woman has to deal with different situations that happen in the work environment.

But, that’s nothing to stop Emily from having fun and also experiencing the romances. After all, she is in Paris, the most romantic city in the world.

With two seasons available on Netflix, Emily in Paris has had its third season confirmed.

Friends Forever

There is love in friendship too. This is the main focus of Amigas Forever. The series, which features Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, is based on the books by Kristin Hannah.

The series begins in 1974, when Tully and Kate meet, still preteens. The relationship that seemed unlikely, between an introverted girl and the nicest girl in high school, lasted for years. However, a betrayal ends up generating a great tragedy. It threatens to tear them apart forever

The second season of the series has already been confirmed and is expected to premiere in 2022.

Ginny and Georgia

In this Netflix series, romance is approached in several ways. Of course, the main thing is the love of mother and daughter. However, the series tries to address other ways, such as a mother’s fresh start, as well as her daughter’s discoveries. Anyway, we can say that Ginny and Georgia is almost a modern Gilmore Girls.

The series’ story revolves around Ginny Miller. Although the girl is only 15 years old, she already feels more mature than her mother, the irresistible Georgia Miller. After years on the run, Georgia moves to a small town. Her intention with the change is to have something her family never had: a normal life.

But, things are not as simple as they seem. Georgia’s past is dirty and all the while, it threatens that tranquility. However, she will do anything to protect her family. The second season of the series returns in 2022.

Chesapeake Shores

Like other series we mentioned, the plot of Chesapeake Shores also begins with the arrival of a young woman in the small title town. Despite being shown in Brazil by Netflix, the series is also part of the Hallmark Channel grid. In recent years, the production has even become one of the channel’s main romance series.

The series’ story begins with a cry for help. Abby O’brien’s sister is experiencing numerous financial difficulties. This forces her to leave New York and return to her hometown. There, in addition to trying to fix things, Abby is reunited with her family.

However, his childhood love is also in town and will shake his heart once again. Chesapeake Shores is already renewed for a sixth season, however, this will be the last season of the series.

heartland

Nor can we forget that love is family and vice versa. In the case of Heartland, family comes first, no matter how hard it gets. The series became the longest-running Canadian production in history. And it’s not for less, the series that has 15 seasons in total, manages to win more fans every day.

As with When It Calls the Heart, Netflix also lost a good part of the series’ seasons. There is currently no confirmation that they will return in the future.

Heartland’s story revolves around Amy Fleming. When she was still 15 years old, the young woman lost her mother in an accident. So, alongside her older sister Louise, she moves into the ranch her mother used to run.

Known as Heartland, the place is inhabited by his grandfather Jack and father Tim and farmer Ty Borden. But the new routine won’t be as simple as Amy imagined. For the farm to work, she ends up getting into big debts, and now, pressured by the bank, they unite around a single cause: to save the Ranch.

So far, the series has 15 seasons, but not all of them are on Netflix. The 16th season of the series is highly anticipated by fans, however, it has not yet been confirmed.

Other romantic series on Netflix

As we mentioned, Netflix is ​​full of romantic series for all tastes. We have the most classic romantic series, as well as dramas, hottest and period productions. Below, we separate some more series available in the catalog. Of course, you will also like:

The Operators

War times

Castamar’s cook

wanderlust

the time i give you

You Me Her

Love Alarm

Love and Anarchy

Most beautiful thing

So, have you watched any of these romantic series on Netflix?