3 measures of the government’s “goods package” for the election year

The call “goodness pack” launched by the federal government this election year will have new measures announced in the coming days. They include the readjustment of the Income Tax table, a program for collectors and salary correction for civil servants.

So far, President Jair Bolsonaro’s team has already confirmed the anticipation of the 13th salary of the National Institute of Social Security, the extraordinary withdrawal of the Severance Indemnity Fund (FGTS), and new lines of credit for entrepreneurs and beneficiaries of the Aid. Brazil.

Here are three other measures that may be announced soon.

1 – Adjustment in the Income Tax table

The Ministry of Economy wants to correct the Income Tax table after 7 years without readjustment. The proposal should not accompany the text presented by the Chamber of Deputies in 2021, which increased the exemption range from R$1,900 to R$2,500.

The government announced that the readjustment will be lower based on the excess revenue recorded. The values ​​have not yet been confirmed, but there are four options under discussion, one of them between 4% and 5%, valid from July.

The possibility of reducing the exemption range of the Corporate Income Tax is also on the agenda, but the matter still depends on negotiation with the National Congress to advance.

2 – Benefit for collectors

Palácio do Planalto also intends to launch a recycling program aimed at informal waste pickers. These workers will be named “environmental preservation agents” and will receive aid of R$ 200.00 and R$ 300.00 per month to increase their income.

The initiative will be financed with resources from companies, as they share the responsibility for the management and return of waste with the government. Companies will be encouraged to meet the quota at a lower cost.

3 – Salary readjustment of servers

Public servants of the Union will be eligible for salary readjustments from July. The plan is to grant raises between 4% and 5% for all employees, but the measure would cost between R$5 billion to R$6 billion in 2022, and there is still no budget for that.

Other possibilities are: zero readjustment for all civil servants, food allowance of R$ 400.00 and sharing the limit approved in the budget (R$ 1.7 billion) for readjustments between police officers, Central Bank, National Treasury and Comptroller General of the Union (CGU).

In recent weeks, employees of the Central Bank and the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) have started strikes. Other stoppages may occur at the National Treasury and CGU.