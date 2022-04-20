4 Brazilian banks are among the 10 most profitable in the world

Economatica, a provider of financial information, carried out a study on the profitability of large banks, which are those with more than US$ 100 billion in assets, in 2021. Four of the top ten on the list are Brazilian.

Ranking of the most profitable banks in the world

The top ten in the ranking of the most profitable banks with the highest ROE (Return On Equity) are:

Capital One (ROE, 20.4%) – American;

Ally Financial (ROE 19.3%) – American;

Santander Brasil (ROE 18.9%) – Brazilian;

RBC (ROE 17.3%) – Canadian;

Itaú (ROE 17.3%) – Brazilian;

JP Morgan (ROE 16.9%) – American;

Banco do Brasil (ROE 15.7%) – Brazilian;

Bradesco (ROE 15.2%) – Brazilian;

Bank of Nova Scotia (ROE 15.1%) – Canadian;

SVB Financial (ROE 15.0%) – American.

The ranking features 39 banks, 19 of which are from the United States, followed by Brazil, Canada and the United Kingdom, each with four on the list. With three banks each, Japan and South Korea appear, Spain and India have two and the ranking also features four other institutions from different countries.

ROE drop

Also according to the survey released by Economatica, Banco do Brasil, Bradesco and Itaú had a large drop in ROE, while Capital One, Ally Financial, JP Morgan, SBV Financial and Santander Brasil had a significant increase.

“It is possible to observe that the difference in ROE between the most profitable banks and the others in 2010 was more distant in percentage terms, and, currently, they started to converge towards approximate values”, explains the study.

Brazilian banks in the top 10 had a 6.6 percentage point drop in profitability compared to 2010, and ended 2021 with 16.5%. The biggest drop was in 2020 due to the covid-19 pandemic, but in 2021 they already had more favorable results with 4.4 points.

Still, the four Brazilian banks continue to have higher returns than the 19 US banks on the list, which have an average ROE of 11.8%.

