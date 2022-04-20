4 movies with Dwayne Johnson on the platform

In Jungle Cruise The training daddy, actor Dwayne Johnson has been a part of more Disney projects than fans realized. Remember some of them.

training daddy (2007)

In 2007, the actor got the lead role in one of the most famous Disney films. Johnson played professional football player Joe Kingman, who was at the top of his game, but his life came to a halt when he found out he had an 8-year-old daughter named Peyton.

When the girl’s mother died, he was the only person whom she could turn to.

He needed to learn to handle his activities and still be a good father to the girl.

The Enchanted Mountain (2009)

In that film, Johnson played Jack Bruno, a former driver for a mob family. Now a taxi driver in Las Vegas, Bruno was confused when two kids, Sara and Seth, gave him thousands of dollars to leave them where no one could find them.

What he didn’t know was that these children possessed supernatural powers because were aliensand he needed to help them get to their spaceship in order to prevent an invasion of Earth.

Jungle Cruise (2021)

Jungle Cruise was one of Johnson’s most recent films for Disney. Starring opposite Emily Blunt, he played a suspicious captain named Frank Wolff.

When Dr. Lily Houghton asks for her help to take her to the Amazon on her boat that is in ruins, they need to search for an ancient tree that has healing powers and could change the future of Medicine.

Cory in the White House (2007)

This was a spin-off of the series Raven’s Visions. The plot focused on Cory’s new adventure with her father after he goes to work in the White House as a chef.

Although it is similar to its original, the series was not as successful and ended up being ended with only two seasons.

In the episode ‘Never the Dwayne Shall Meet’, Johnson played himself when the President of the United States invited him to the White House to be his new adviser for a national fitness program.

