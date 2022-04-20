5 common mistakes women make when urinating and how to avoid them

Believe it or not, but there is a sure way to empty your bladder. Urinate incorrectly can make you depend on constant trips to the bathroomin addition to putting you at risk of developing infections unpleasant—and even fatal.















+ Urinary incontinence: everything you need to know about the condition that affects 45.5% of women in Brazil

+ Why do I feel so much like peeing in the morning?

according to gynecologist and obstetrician expert urogynecology Stergios Stelios Doumouchtsis, the female anatomy makes women more likely to suffer from some problems.

To “The Sun”, where the information is from, he explains that the urethra it is shorter in women, which facilitates the passage of bacteria. Furthermore, “having a shorter urethra, from a biomechanical point of view, has a big impact on continence. If a woman has urinary infection or urinary incontinenceshe can have more accidents, compared to a man,” he continues.

Additionally, Stergios reiterates that a woman’s life course is associated with many changes related to hormones and reproductive events such as pregnancy, childbirthand menopause. In addition to aging, these factors can also lead to disorders of the pelvic floor that may influence lower urinary tract function.

That said, it’s important for women to pay close attention to their urinary habits, both to prevent disorders and to ensure they are treated quickly if they occur. Here are five common mistakes many women make when urinating and how to avoid them.

Clean up backwards

“There is a rich bacterial flora around the anus and perianal region, vaginalips and genital tract, and cleaning [de trás para frente] it can transfer bacteria and feces from one area to another,” explains Stergios, detailing how contamination of the urethral opening occurs.

This is a quick way to provoke a urinary tract infection (UTI), which can cause burning when urinating, pain, and a constant urge to go to the bathroom. The condition needs to be treated with antibiotics.

Cleaning yourself too much when urinating

When done improperly, cleaning can cause irritation to very sensitive skin.

“Sometimes when you clean yourself, toilet paper remains there, which is less hygienic and can cause irritation and a potential infection, especially if these remains are there for hours. This is due to using low quality paper or cleaning yourself excessively”, emphasizes the specialist.

Therefore, use just a few sheets to clean yourself gently, always from front to back.

Set times to pee

Unless this is an expert’s recommendation, try not to get into the habit of urinating “just in case” or scheduling your trips to the bathroom.

Stergios explains that what he calls “preventive urination” can be common in certain routines — like a teacher who goes to the bathroom before each class, even if she doesn’t have to. He warns, however, that the bladder can get used to not storing urine enough.

The adult bladder normally stores between 450 and 500 ml. However, for those who go to the bathroom every few minutes, the bladder can get used to storing volumes that can be 200 ml or less. “Thus, the role of the bladder as a reservoir, as a storage organ, can be compromised”, points out Stergios.

The gynecologist assures you that there is no harm in holding back your pee until you really need to go to the bathroom. It is also important to point out that the urination applicant may be associated with stress or anxietyand not just directly to bladder problems.

Waiting too long to go to the bathroom

While you shouldn’t make excessive trips to the bathroom, holding back your urine until your bladder is “exploding” isn’t a good idea either.

Stergios explains the process: “The first sign is a feeling of fullness in the bladder. The second is the first wish, when you start thinking about going to the bathroom. So you have a strong desire when you try to stop what you are doing. Next, you may feel urgency, the possibility of an impending accident if you don’t run.”

He says you shouldn’t wait for your urge to urinate to reach the last stage, because it can cause an unpleasant feeling.

Not fully emptying the bladder

You may not notice that your bladder isn’t emptying properly every time you use the bathroom. “There may be an underlying cause of voiding dysfunction,” warns Stergios.

He points out that if your bladder is not being emptied properly, urinary retention can occur and result in bladder infections or stones. “Because infections can result in sepsis or kidney infections, any symptoms of incomplete bladder emptying need to be checked by a specialist,” he recommends.

Symptoms include a slow flow of urine, straining to urinate, intermittent flow, double or multiple urination in a row, and delay in starting urination. “The feeling of incomplete emptying is a feeling of a full bladder, even after going to the bathroom,” he points out. “You may also have swelling above the pelvic area.”

Causes of this condition can include some type of blockage, such as a prolapsed bladder or uterus, or scarring in the urethra.