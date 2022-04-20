A third of those infected with covid-19 continue to have symptoms after the acute phase

posted on 04/20/2022 06:00



For 30% of Sars-CoV-2 survivors, the disease caused by it does not end with the end of symptoms. Quite studied since the first cases of recovery from the acute phase, the so-called long covid characterizes a series of conditions that accompany patients even after they are cured of the infection. There were doubts, however, about its prevalence. Now, a study published by researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), found that the sequelae are present in one of three people affected by the coronavirus.

According to Sun Yoo, clinical professor of health sciences at UCLA’s David Geffen School of Medicine, “The incidence and risk factors of long-term covid, and even the definition of the syndrome, have remained unclear throughout the pandemic.” Therefore, he teamed up with other researchers to evaluate characteristics such as symptoms, prevalence and incidence, in a group of 1,038 covid-19 patients, of which 309 had persistent consequences of the infection.

As expected, people with a history of hospitalization, diabetes and a higher body mass index were more likely to develop the syndrome. However, to the surprise of the researchers, characteristics previously associated with long-term covid and the severity of the disease, such as advanced age and socioeconomic status, were not related, in this study, with the persistence of symptoms after the acute phase.

Followed up by an outpatient clinic at UCLA since the beginning of the infection, 30.8% of the patients who were hospitalized and 26.5% of those who received outpatient care developed the syndrome. In total, 29.8% of the 1,038 included in the study had persistent symptoms that lasted longer than 30 days. The most commonly reported were fatigue (73.2%), followed by shortness of breath (63.6%), fever and chills (51.5%), and finally muscle pain (50.6%).

After 60 days of infection, fatigue was the most reported symptom (31.4%), followed by shortness of breath (13.9%) and loss of taste or smell (9.8%). Persistent fever (1.9%) and rash (< 1%) were rare. When comparing inpatients with outpatients, chronic fatigue was the most common persistent sign in both groups. Among those hospitalized, shortness of breath (15.4%) ranked second, according to the article, published in the Internal Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Factors associated with post-covid syndrome were also different between people treated in the hospital versus outpatient setting. In the second, patients were younger, more likely to be white. Women and individuals with health insurance were the majority. Regarding hospitalized patients, age and ethnicity were not correlated with the persistence of symptoms, although females were statistically more affected. According to Yoo, the study highlights the need to consider several factors in long-term covid investigations, including some that were not included in this particular research.

“The study illustrates the need to longitudinally follow diverse patient populations to understand the long trajectory of Covid and to assess how individual factors, such as pre-existing comorbidities, sociodemographic factors, vaccination status, and virus variant type, affect the type and the persistence of the long covid”, he says. “Our study also raises questions like: why were privately insured patients twice as likely to develop long-term covid? As persistent symptoms can be subjective in nature, we need better tools to accurately diagnose the syndrome. Finally, we need to ensure equitable access to long-term covid outpatient care.”





Burden

Deborah Dunn-Walters, professor of immunology at the University of Surrey, in the United Kingdom, agrees that more studies are needed to characterize long-term covid, including the profile of the most susceptible patients. “Despite attempts to characterize the syndrome, there is a diversity of associated symptoms. We still don’t understand all the processes that are behind the long covid”, she says. According to the expert, the immune system is believed to play a role in the development of the syndrome in a significant number of cases, probably as a result of an overreactive and/or slightly undertreated immune response during acute infection.

For her, one of the most effective ways to avoid the persistence of symptoms, which not only affects the patient, but can become a burden for health systems, is vaccination. “Reviews of studies have shown that vaccinated people who get covid are less likely to develop the long form if they have received one or two doses of the immunizer, compared to unvaccinated individuals. The best way to avoid post-covid symptoms is get vaccinated.”