A$AP Rocky: 8 scandals of Rihanna’s boyfriend

It looks like A$AP Rocky is being dragged through a string of scandals. Father of Rihanna’s first child, the rapper was involved in a new case: this Wednesday (20), he was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting last year, according to the police report to the media. International. It is worth remembering that this is not the first “bafafá” involving the singer’s name. Purebreak now explains the complete case and tells you other controversies of it. Follow up!

A$AP Rocky was arrested for shooting a person

According to celebrity website TMZ, A$AP Rocky was arrested for a shooting that took place in November 2021. On occasion, he shot two or three times in the direction of a person during a fight and fled shortly after. American TV NBC says the victim was injured in the left hand. The arrest of Rihanna’s boyfriend happened when he arrived from a private jet in the United States after a trip to Barbados, the country of origin of the bad gal.

Alleged betrayal ran all over the world

Prior to that, A$AP Rocky was accused of cheating on Rihanna with Amina Muaddi. Pointed as a pivot of infidelity, the stylist manifested itself in the last week, denying all rumors of alleged affair. “I’ve always believed that baseless lies that spread on social media don’t deserve an answer or clarification, especially one so vile. In the last 24 hours, I’ve been reminded that we live in a society that is very quick to talk about matters even without being based on facts, and nothing is off limits. Not even during what should be the most beautiful and celebrated moment in anyone’s life,” she began.

For those who don’t know, Amina Muaddi is a stylist and shoe designer. In her career as a professional, she was already hired by Rihanna to create accessories for the singer’s brand, Savage x Fenty.

Rihanna breakup fake news

And of course all this gossip has yielded a new chapter. On the internet, the news circulated that Rihanna had given up her relationship with A$AP Rocky, but it seems that it did not happen. According to a source from the “New York Post” “they are fine” and the rumors “are not true”. Another witness also saw the two together at a restaurant in West Hollywood and confirmed: “She seemed fine, and when they left, they were fine. Everything seemed normal between them.”

Rapper had leaked sex-tap

A few years before that, back in 2018, A$AP Rocky had a leaked sex tape. In the company of an unidentified woman at the time, the singer confirmed that the images that went viral on Twitter were of him. “My penis and I woke up to the alarming disturbance of a video today,” he commented at the time.