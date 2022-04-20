Accused of threatening ex-partner tries to flee, but is arrested in Rio Pardo – GAZ – Notícias de Santa Cruz do Sul e Região

The Civil Police, through the Police Station Specialized in Assistance to Women (Deam), and with the interim coordination of the Police Delegate Ana Luísa Aitta Pippi, arrested, preventively, on the morning of this Wednesday, 20, in the interior of Rio Pardo, a 34 year old man. The suspect is investigated for crimes of domestic violence, such as threat, bodily harm, failure to comply with urgent protective measures and persecution.

The facts under investigation refer to crimes that have occurred in this context since 2020 and that have worsened in recent days with threats to his ex-partner. Including showing images of firearms to the victim. About 20 days ago, Police Delegate Lisandra de Castro de Carvalho, head of DEAM, represented the suspect in preventive detention, which was accepted by the Judiciary, after a favorable statement from the Public Ministry.

Actions to locate the suspect have been taking place for about 15 days. This Wednesday, 20, the man was located. During the execution of the restrictive freedom order, there was an attempt to escape the suspect through forested areas of the locality where he was sheltered. However, the prompt action of the police officers prevented his escape. After being arrested, the accused was taken to Deam, where the police report was made and then taken to the Santa Cruz do Sul Regional Prison, to be available to justice. The investigation must be completed within the legal period of 10 days.

READ MORE: Domestic violence crimes reduced 12% in Santa Cruz in the year past

Do you want to receive the main news from Santa Cruz do Sul and region directly on your cell phone? So be part of our channel on telegram! The service is free and very easy to use. If you already have the app, just click on this link: https://t.me/portal_gaz. If you still don’t use Telegram, learn more about the app here and see how to download it.