Actor Ezra Miller involved in unexplained assaults. Theories about what’s going on – Celebrities

First, in late March, the media reported that Ezra Miller, a 29-year-old non-binary actor and star of The advantages of being invisible (2012) or protagonist of The Flash, had assaulted a woman at a karaoke bar in Hawaii. It all happened, apparently, because Ezra didn’t like the way the woman sang Shallow, of Lady Gaga with Bradley Cooper, and took the microphone from her hands. That same day, she entered the bedroom of a couple threatening to kill the woman.

But the actor did not stop at these contempt. While still on vacation in Puna, Hawaii, near Pahoa, the actor assaulted a 26-year-old girl who allegedly asked him to leave a social gathering in a private house, the magazine reports. The Rolling Stone. When he didn’t like it, Ezra Miller threw a chair at him. In the meantime notified and released by the authorities, the actor has been seen to have these and other behaviors that reveal aggression.







The website Vox reconstructs the actor’s personal life and career to find explanations, claiming that his most explosive streak already existed. The actor, who was raised in New Jersey’s golden cradle, knew fame at an early age. With a father who was a prominent New York editor, and a mother who was a successful contemporary dancer – Miller excelled at singing opera as a child, making her New York debut in Philip Glass’s White Raven at Lincoln. Center in 2001. I was 8 years old. At 15, he made his first television appearance, in the series Californication, and later in We Need to Talk About Kevin2011, alongside Tilda Swinton, and The advantages of being invisible2012, alongside Emma Watson.

That same year, Miller was driving with a broken taillight, was pulled over, and was eventually arrested for illegal possession of marijuana and disorderly conduct. But so far, and although he has been called before a judge, no serious cases have been reported. He was eventually recruited for DC Comics’ The Flash, a role he may now be committed to.

The first serious incident took place at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland, in April 2020, reports The Vox, when a group of fans approached Miller, who became increasingly agitated.

As he was talking to a woman, Miller asked her abruptly, “Do you want to fight?” before he grabbed her by the throat, choking her, and shoved her to the ground—a moment briefly captured in a video still circulating the internet. If some fans thought the incident might be a joke, the magazine Variety wrote that Miller had become “frustrated and angry” and had been escorted off the premises.

