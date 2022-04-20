Actress vents about pressure from Hollywood to maintain ‘sexy persona’ after starring in ‘The Neighbor Show’ – Monet

+



Actress Elisha Cuthbert has vented about Hollywood pressure to maintain her ‘sexy persona’ after starring in the romantic comedy ‘The Neighbor Show’ (2004). Now 39, the artist was 22 when she starred in the production with actor Emile Hirsch. Directed by filmmaker Luke Greenfield, the work shows a young man falling in love with a newly arrived neighbor porn star, played by the actress.

Also remembered for her presence in the series ’24’, in the role of the daughter of spy Jack Bauer, Cuthbert exposed her annoyances about Hollywood in an interview with the Daily Beast website.

“I remember when we were doing ‘Show of the Neighbor’, mainly because of the content of the movie, in which I played a porn star, it was even more important to be associated with magazines. [masculinas] for the promotion of the film”, said the actress.

“I definitely felt pressured by the studio, ‘they’re great covers, they’ve got millions of subscribers and huge reach, go for it,’” said Cuthbert.

“I remember feeling like I didn’t have a choice because millions of people were buying those magazines and it was the best way to get the word out about whatever you were doing,” she said. “And the discussions at the time were ‘who’s sexier?’, ‘who’s prettier?’, spurring competition, objectifying myself and creating a sexy persona that didn’t exist.”

She concluded on the topic by stating, “Unfortunately a lot of people have come to think, ‘she’s the sexy girl’ and we’re all so much more than that. Fortunately, actresses today don’t have to deal with that sort of thing anymore.”

Cuthbert is currently working on promoting the horror ‘The Cellar’, a production directed by Brendan Muldowney that sees the actress in the role of a woman who finds her house haunted by an evil entity that kidnaps her daughter. Watch the trailer for ‘The Neighbor Show’ below: