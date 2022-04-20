After 14 days of decline, moving average of deaths by covid rises again in Brazil







Brazil exceeds the mark of 650 thousand deaths by covid-19 photo: Reuters

Brazil registered 190 new deaths by covid-19 this Tuesday, 19. The weekly average of victims, which eliminates distortions between working days and weekends, was at 102. It is the first time that this index has risen after 14 days of decline.

Between 8 pm this Monday and the same time today, the number of new infections reported was 21,046. In total, the Brazil has 30,279,521 cases of the disease. The daily data from Brazil are from the consortium of press vehicles formed by EstadãoG1, The globe, Extra, Sheet and UOL in partnership with 27 state health departments, in a balance sheet released at 8 pm. According to government figures, 29,298,848 people have recovered.

The State of São Paulo recorded 65 deaths from coronavirus this Tuesday, the highest number of the day among the Federation Units. Another seven states reported that no person died as a result of the disease. Only Tocantins did not inform.

The balance of deaths and cases is the result of the partnership between the six media that started to work, since June 8, 2020, in a collaborative way to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District. The unprecedented initiative is a response to the Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the pandemic, but was maintained after government records continued to be released.

This Tuesday, the Ministry of Health did not report the number of new cases and new deaths from covid-19 in the last 24 hours. In total, according to the folder, there are 30,275,219 infected people and 662,151 deaths. The numbers are different from those compiled by the consortium of press vehicles mainly because of the time of data collection.

End of public health emergency

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance (Espin) of covid-19, decreed in February 2020 by the federal government. In the coming days, the ministry will edit an act regulating the decision, annulling the ordinance that anchored the measures to combat the new coronavirus in the country.

The announcement was made by Queiroga on a national radio and TV channel. The minister attributed the decision to the drop in rates of the disease and vaccination in the country, which reached 73% of the population. He pondered that the change does not mean the end of the new coronavirus pandemic and that it is still necessary to remain “vigilant”.